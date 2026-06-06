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How Teams Trailing 2–0 in NBA Finals (Like the Spurs) Have Fared in History—Full List

Can the Spurs come back from a 2–0 series deficit and win the 2026 NBA Finals?
Tom Dierberger|
Wembanyama and the Spurs trail 2–0 in the NBA Finals after losing two games at Frost Bank Center.
Wembanyama and the Spurs trail 2–0 in the NBA Finals after losing two games at Frost Bank Center. | Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

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San Antonio SpursNew York Knicks

The Spurs face an uphill battle in the 2026 NBA Finals.

San Antonio has held double-digit leads in both games of the Finals against the Knicks—a 14-point lead in Game 1 and a 12-point lead in Game 2—but has no wins to show for it. New York closed out Game 1 with an 11–0 run in the final two minutes, and Victor Wembanyama committed a costly turnover with 11 seconds to play in the Spurs’ Game 2 loss.

Now, the Spurs find themselves where 37 other teams in NBA history have been before: facing a 2–0 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

RELATED: Did the Spurs Exhaust Themselves vs. the Thunder? Wemby Thinks So, and NBA History Agrees

Of those previous 37 teams, only five have come back to win the championship. Three others forced a Game 7 and lost. Since the first edition of the Finals in 1947, it’s been more common for teams facing a 2–0 Finals deficit to get swept (nine times) than to force a Game 7 and/or complete a comeback and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy (eight times).

The Spurs don’t have to look too far back in league annals to find an example of a team to overcome it, though. In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks trailed the Suns 2–0 after losing the first two games of the Finals by a total of 23 points. Just about every pundit proclaimed the series was over until Antetokounmpo turned things around in Game 3, and the Bucks went on to win the title in six games.

Here’s a look at every team to face a 2–0 deficit in the Finals and how it went:

A full list of every team to trail 2–0 in NBA Finals

YEAR

TEAM DOWN 2–0

OPPONENT

FINALS RESULT

2026

Spurs

Knicks

TBD

2024

Mavericks

Celtics

Celtics in 5

2021

Bucks

Suns

Bucks in 6

2020

Heat

Lakers

Lakers in 6

2018

Cavaliers

Warriors

Warriors in 4

2017

Cavaliers

Warriors

Warriors in 5

2016

Cavaliers

Warriors

Cavs in 7

2009

Magic

Lakers

Lakers in 5

2008

Lakers

Celtics

Celtics in 6

2007

Cavaliers

Spurs

Spurs in 4

2006

Heat

Mavericks

Heat in 6

2005

Pistons

Spurs

Spurs in 7

2002

Nets

Lakers

Lakers in 4

2000

Pacers

Lakers

Lakers in 6

1999

Knicks

Spurs

Spurs in 5

1997

Jazz

Bulls

Bulls in 6

1996

SuperSonics

Bulls

Bulls in 6

1995

Magic

Rockets

Rockets in 4

1993

Suns

Bulls

Bulls in 6

1989

Lakers

Pistons

Pistons in 4

1987

Celtics

Lakers

Lakers in 6

1986

Rockets

Celtics

Celtics in 6

1983

Lakers

76ers

76ers in 4

1977

Trail Blazers

76ers

Trail Blazers in 6

1976

Suns

Celtics

Celtics in 6

1975

Bullets

Warriors

Warriors in 4

1971

Bullets

Bucks

Bucks in 4

1969

Celtics

Lakers

Celtics in 7

1967

Warriors

76ers

76ers in 6

1965

Lakers

Celtics

Celtics in 5

1964

Warriors

Celtics

Celtics in 5

1963

Lakers

Celtics

Celtics in 6

1961

Hawks

Celtics

Celtics in 5

1959

Lakers

Celtics

Celtics in 4

1955

Pistons

Nationals

Nationals in 7

1951

Knicks

Royals

Royals in 7

1949

Capitols

Lakers

Lakers in 6

1947

Stags

Warriors

Warriors in 5

However, the Spurs face a tougher task ahead than any of those five aforementioned championship-winning teams—the 2021 Bucks, 2016 Cavaliers, 2006 Heat, 1977 Trail Blazers and 1969 Celtics—did when they went down 2–0. All five of those teams lost the first two games of the Finals on the road, and returned to the friendly confines of their home arena for Game 3.

San Antonio, on the other hand, will hit the road and will play Game 3 in front of a rowdy Madison Square Garden crowd that is starving to watch the Knicks win their first title since 1973.

The Spurs are just the third team in history to start the NBA Finals by losing both games at home. The other two teams to do so—the 1995 Magic and 1993 Suns—lost in four and six games, respectively.

Teams to trail 2–0 in NBA Finals after hosting first two games

YEAR

TEAM DOWN 2–0

OPPONENT

FINALS RESULT

2026

Spurs

Knicks

TBD

1995

Magic

Rockets

Rockets in 4

1993

Suns

Bulls

Bulls in 6

Game 3 is a must-win for San Antonio. No team in NBA history has ever won a series—no matter the round—when facing a 3–0 deficit.

The Spurs will have a chance to get their championship dreams back on track when they visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

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Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

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