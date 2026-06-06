How Teams Trailing 2–0 in NBA Finals (Like the Spurs) Have Fared in History—Full List

The Spurs face an uphill battle in the 2026 NBA Finals.

San Antonio has held double-digit leads in both games of the Finals against the Knicks—a 14-point lead in Game 1 and a 12-point lead in Game 2—but has no wins to show for it. New York closed out Game 1 with an 11–0 run in the final two minutes, and Victor Wembanyama committed a costly turnover with 11 seconds to play in the Spurs’ Game 2 loss.

Now, the Spurs find themselves where 37 other teams in NBA history have been before: facing a 2–0 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

Of those previous 37 teams, only five have come back to win the championship. Three others forced a Game 7 and lost. Since the first edition of the Finals in 1947, it’s been more common for teams facing a 2–0 Finals deficit to get swept (nine times) than to force a Game 7 and/or complete a comeback and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy (eight times).

The Spurs don’t have to look too far back in league annals to find an example of a team to overcome it, though. In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks trailed the Suns 2–0 after losing the first two games of the Finals by a total of 23 points. Just about every pundit proclaimed the series was over until Antetokounmpo turned things around in Game 3, and the Bucks went on to win the title in six games.

Here’s a look at every team to face a 2–0 deficit in the Finals and how it went:

A full list of every team to trail 2–0 in NBA Finals

YEAR TEAM DOWN 2–0 OPPONENT FINALS RESULT 2026 Spurs Knicks TBD 2024 Mavericks Celtics Celtics in 5 2021 Bucks Suns Bucks in 6 2020 Heat Lakers Lakers in 6 2018 Cavaliers Warriors Warriors in 4 2017 Cavaliers Warriors Warriors in 5 2016 Cavaliers Warriors Cavs in 7 2009 Magic Lakers Lakers in 5 2008 Lakers Celtics Celtics in 6 2007 Cavaliers Spurs Spurs in 4 2006 Heat Mavericks Heat in 6 2005 Pistons Spurs Spurs in 7 2002 Nets Lakers Lakers in 4 2000 Pacers Lakers Lakers in 6 1999 Knicks Spurs Spurs in 5 1997 Jazz Bulls Bulls in 6 1996 SuperSonics Bulls Bulls in 6 1995 Magic Rockets Rockets in 4 1993 Suns Bulls Bulls in 6 1989 Lakers Pistons Pistons in 4 1987 Celtics Lakers Lakers in 6 1986 Rockets Celtics Celtics in 6 1983 Lakers 76ers 76ers in 4 1977 Trail Blazers 76ers Trail Blazers in 6 1976 Suns Celtics Celtics in 6 1975 Bullets Warriors Warriors in 4 1971 Bullets Bucks Bucks in 4 1969 Celtics Lakers Celtics in 7 1967 Warriors 76ers 76ers in 6 1965 Lakers Celtics Celtics in 5 1964 Warriors Celtics Celtics in 5 1963 Lakers Celtics Celtics in 6 1961 Hawks Celtics Celtics in 5 1959 Lakers Celtics Celtics in 4 1955 Pistons Nationals Nationals in 7 1951 Knicks Royals Royals in 7 1949 Capitols Lakers Lakers in 6 1947 Stags Warriors Warriors in 5

However, the Spurs face a tougher task ahead than any of those five aforementioned championship-winning teams—the 2021 Bucks, 2016 Cavaliers, 2006 Heat, 1977 Trail Blazers and 1969 Celtics—did when they went down 2–0. All five of those teams lost the first two games of the Finals on the road, and returned to the friendly confines of their home arena for Game 3.

San Antonio, on the other hand, will hit the road and will play Game 3 in front of a rowdy Madison Square Garden crowd that is starving to watch the Knicks win their first title since 1973.

The Spurs are just the third team in history to start the NBA Finals by losing both games at home. The other two teams to do so—the 1995 Magic and 1993 Suns—lost in four and six games, respectively.

Teams to trail 2–0 in NBA Finals after hosting first two games

YEAR TEAM DOWN 2–0 OPPONENT FINALS RESULT 2026 Spurs Knicks TBD 1995 Magic Rockets Rockets in 4 1993 Suns Bulls Bulls in 6

Game 3 is a must-win for San Antonio. No team in NBA history has ever won a series—no matter the round—when facing a 3–0 deficit.

The Spurs will have a chance to get their championship dreams back on track when they visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

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