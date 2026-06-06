How Teams Trailing 2–0 in NBA Finals (Like the Spurs) Have Fared in History—Full List
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The Spurs face an uphill battle in the 2026 NBA Finals.
San Antonio has held double-digit leads in both games of the Finals against the Knicks—a 14-point lead in Game 1 and a 12-point lead in Game 2—but has no wins to show for it. New York closed out Game 1 with an 11–0 run in the final two minutes, and Victor Wembanyama committed a costly turnover with 11 seconds to play in the Spurs’ Game 2 loss.
Now, the Spurs find themselves where 37 other teams in NBA history have been before: facing a 2–0 series deficit in the NBA Finals.
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Of those previous 37 teams, only five have come back to win the championship. Three others forced a Game 7 and lost. Since the first edition of the Finals in 1947, it’s been more common for teams facing a 2–0 Finals deficit to get swept (nine times) than to force a Game 7 and/or complete a comeback and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy (eight times).
The Spurs don’t have to look too far back in league annals to find an example of a team to overcome it, though. In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks trailed the Suns 2–0 after losing the first two games of the Finals by a total of 23 points. Just about every pundit proclaimed the series was over until Antetokounmpo turned things around in Game 3, and the Bucks went on to win the title in six games.
Here’s a look at every team to face a 2–0 deficit in the Finals and how it went:
A full list of every team to trail 2–0 in NBA Finals
YEAR
TEAM DOWN 2–0
OPPONENT
FINALS RESULT
2026
Spurs
Knicks
TBD
2024
Mavericks
Celtics
Celtics in 5
2021
Bucks
Suns
Bucks in 6
2020
Heat
Lakers
Lakers in 6
2018
Cavaliers
Warriors
Warriors in 4
2017
Cavaliers
Warriors
Warriors in 5
2016
Cavaliers
Warriors
Cavs in 7
2009
Magic
Lakers
Lakers in 5
2008
Lakers
Celtics
Celtics in 6
2007
Cavaliers
Spurs
Spurs in 4
2006
Heat
Mavericks
Heat in 6
2005
Pistons
Spurs
Spurs in 7
2002
Nets
Lakers
Lakers in 4
2000
Pacers
Lakers
Lakers in 6
1999
Knicks
Spurs
Spurs in 5
1997
Jazz
Bulls
Bulls in 6
1996
SuperSonics
Bulls
Bulls in 6
1995
Magic
Rockets
Rockets in 4
1993
Suns
Bulls
Bulls in 6
1989
Lakers
Pistons
Pistons in 4
1987
Celtics
Lakers
Lakers in 6
1986
Rockets
Celtics
Celtics in 6
1983
Lakers
76ers
76ers in 4
1977
Trail Blazers
76ers
Trail Blazers in 6
1976
Suns
Celtics
Celtics in 6
1975
Bullets
Warriors
Warriors in 4
1971
Bullets
Bucks
Bucks in 4
1969
Celtics
Lakers
Celtics in 7
1967
Warriors
76ers
76ers in 6
1965
Lakers
Celtics
Celtics in 5
1964
Warriors
Celtics
Celtics in 5
1963
Lakers
Celtics
Celtics in 6
1961
Hawks
Celtics
Celtics in 5
1959
Lakers
Celtics
Celtics in 4
1955
Pistons
Nationals
Nationals in 7
1951
Knicks
Royals
Royals in 7
1949
Capitols
Lakers
Lakers in 6
1947
Stags
Warriors
Warriors in 5
However, the Spurs face a tougher task ahead than any of those five aforementioned championship-winning teams—the 2021 Bucks, 2016 Cavaliers, 2006 Heat, 1977 Trail Blazers and 1969 Celtics—did when they went down 2–0. All five of those teams lost the first two games of the Finals on the road, and returned to the friendly confines of their home arena for Game 3.
San Antonio, on the other hand, will hit the road and will play Game 3 in front of a rowdy Madison Square Garden crowd that is starving to watch the Knicks win their first title since 1973.
The Spurs are just the third team in history to start the NBA Finals by losing both games at home. The other two teams to do so—the 1995 Magic and 1993 Suns—lost in four and six games, respectively.
Teams to trail 2–0 in NBA Finals after hosting first two games
YEAR
TEAM DOWN 2–0
OPPONENT
FINALS RESULT
2026
Spurs
Knicks
TBD
1995
Magic
Rockets
Rockets in 4
1993
Suns
Bulls
Bulls in 6
Game 3 is a must-win for San Antonio. No team in NBA history has ever won a series—no matter the round—when facing a 3–0 deficit.
The Spurs will have a chance to get their championship dreams back on track when they visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
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Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.