Jason Kelce makes surprising bedroom confession with Kylie Kelce
Jason Kelce is being dragged by some fans after a cute interview with .
During a “Who’s Most Likely To: Couples Edition” segment shared by the NFL on their X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, August 27, the Kelces playfully revealed that Kylie, 32, is the “big spoon” when they cuddle while answering “yes” or “no” rapid fire questions by pointing at eachother.
It was also revealed in the video that Jason, 36, snores the loudest while Kylie is the more romantic out of the two. The mom-of-three also admitted to saying “I love you” first.
The lighthearted interview surprisingly didn’t sit well with everyone, with some fans popping off in the comments. “No one cares 😑,” said one user, while another agreed, “@NFL wtf does this have to do with football???”
However, plenty of other fans of the couple found the Kelces' responses endearing, with one fan noting how “They are literally the perfect couple!!! ❤️”
“Kylie being the big spoon seems accurate😂😂😂,” another fan said, while a third commented on Jason, saying, “Poor Jason just getting dragged lol but a good sport.”
Other fans congratulated Jason along with his brother Travis Kelce on the recent deal for their podcast, New Heights. Comments like, “congrats to the Kelce brothers on their new deal!,” came flooding in on the video as well.
The brothers signed a lucrative deal with Amazon’s Wondery for New Heights, which is reportedly valued at over $100 million. The partnership, starting on the NFL season opener, will see Wondery managing the podcast’s global distribution rights.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal
Sizzlin’ sequel: Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut
How much?: Washington Commanders beer prices will make you say, water please
Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch