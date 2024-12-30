Travis Kelce net worth: How much is the Chiefs' superstar tight end worth?
Travis Kelce has done it all in the NFL.
The superstar tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs is a nine-time pro-bowler, three-time Super Bowl winner, and recently broke the record for most receiving touchdowns in the history of the Chiefs franchise. Kelce is also dating music megastar Taylor Swift and has been since 2023.
Due to his successes, Kelce has amassed a great deal of wealth, but it hasn't just been because of his accolades on the football field. Here is everything to know about the future Hall of Famer's reported worth.
Travis Kelce's net worth
As of 2024, Kelce is estimated to have a net worth of $52 million, according to Forbes. The biggest contributor to his riches is his current player contract with the Chiefs, which is $34.25 million for two years, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
Kelce's off-the-field endeavors have been just as fruitful. In 2016, he was the main subject of the Catching Kelce reality show, where he dated women from each state in search of finding a true love. It is unknown exactly how much Kelce made for the series, but he did state in an old interview on the Pivot Podcast that it was roughly six figures in two weeks.
Another huge business venture for Kelce was the launch of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, NFL legend Jason Kelce. The brotherly duo signed a new podcast deal in August 2024 for $100 million with Amazon Wondery.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt net worth: How much is Kansas City Chiefs' heiress worth?
Kelce also started dabbling in television. He served as the host for Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? which started airing in October 2024, earning $750K for the project, according to Daily Mail. He also appeared in the hit FX series Grotesquerie, where he was paid $100,000 per episode, earning over a million dollars, according to MSN.
Endorsements are another area that Kelce excelled in. According to Sportskeeda, he has earned $30 million in 2024 for all his deals, including partnerships with McDonald's, Tide, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Kelce may not have the same net worth as his billionaire popstar girlfriend, but his financial triumphs will certainly provide him a comfortable living once he retires from the sport that he has dominated for over a decade.
