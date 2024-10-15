Jersey Jinx? Sabrina Carpenter outfit choices linked to team losses
We might be “talkin’ nonsense,” but it seems like Sabrina Carpenter might be some kind of sports jinx! The internet is abuzz because fans have pointed out a strange pattern: many of the teams the 25-year-old singer has repped have lost games after she wore their merch. Could this be a Carpenter curse? Here’s the breakdown:
Team England jersey was “Bad for Business”
The first instance of Sabrina’s jersey jinx seems to have occurred in the U.K. While performing at Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday June 16, the “Please Please Please” singer wore an England jersey onstage. It seemed like a gesture of support for England in the upcoming Euro Cup final, but a month later, England lost to Spain, 2-1.
“Taste” in Toronto
When the pop star modeled a bedazzled Toronto Maple Leafs jersey on September 26, she looked adorable, but she wasn’t doing the team any favors. They went on to lose their rivalry game against Montreal on October 9.
“Please, Please, Please” don’t wear a Phillies jersey…
The losses really began to pile up on October 9, because the same day that the Leafs lost to Montreal, Carpenter wore a Phillies jersey in her concert. Carpenter is a Pennsylvania native, so surely she didn’t mean to curse the Phillies when she wore their pinstriped uniform (with a cheeky #69 on the back, because why not?). But that very night, they lost to the Mets 4-1.
Cowboy “Coincidence”
Apparently, Carpenter doesn’t even need to be onstage for the curse to take hold. She wore a vintage Cowboys sweatshirt to brunch on October 11, and the Texas team was routed by the Detroit Lions, 47-9, on Sunday October 13.
Perhaps coaches facing a difficult match should start sending the starlet merch for the opposing teams. It couldn’t hurt to stay in her “Good Graces!”
