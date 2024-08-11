Joel Embiid, USA embraces WWE heel role as crowd boos medal ceremony
Joel Embiid and USA basketball aren't bothered by the boo birds.
After winning the gold medal over host nation France in Saturday's gold medal game, the French crowd at the 2024 Paris Olympics was showering Team USA with boos. Instead of letting the sour crowd ruin their gold medal moment, Team USA went full WWE heel.
LeBron James and company were antagonizing the crowd and telling them to get louder, while Joel Embiid, who was eligible to play for France but chose to represent the United States, hit the crowd with the "Suck It" motion that was made popular by D-Generation X, which originated right before the turn to the iconic "Attitude Era."
That is some Olympic-level trolling.
It wasn't easy for Team USA to win gold in the 2024 Paris Games, but in the end they came out on top.
The United States needed a 17-point comeback against Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the gold medal game, which was sparked by Steph Curry.
Curry again proved to be a spark plug for the United States in the final as the team needed to hold off a late French run.
It wasn't easy, but the job was done. And the haters can, well, you know what Embiid said.
