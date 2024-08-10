Noah Lyles served humble pie by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Noah Lyles can claim the title of fastest man on earth and most polarizing Team USA star. (Although Kevin Durant is also making a run at that latter title.)
After winning the 100-meter final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in a photo finish, the brash sprinter only took home bronze in the 200-meter final. It turned out Lyles had COVID, and even that was met with strong takes by fans, especially on social media.
Then came another disaster for the Team USA men in the 4x100-meter relay without Lyles, where they were disqualified and didn’t even medal.
RELATED: Michelle Obama defends Simone Biles after NFL player backlash for viral pic
Canada took home the gold medal, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had the receipts.
Double burn in English and French! Lyles always toes the line from confident to arrogant and cocky, and that always opens him up to future freezing cold takes. This was one of them.
The 200-meter final gold-medal winner Letsile Tebogo had a backhanded compliment for Lyles in his postgame presser: "I can't be the face of athletics because I'm not an arrogant or a loud person like Noah (Lyles)."
RELATED: Olympic breakdancer Raygun is viral sensation: fails epically with awesomeness
But any sport, especially one like track and field, needs personalities like Lyles. Also, the 27 year old has overcome a lot in his life to become an Olympic champion, as he tweeted: “I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and Depression.”
Trudeau was excited, and then from there it went viral. And for Lyles, if he’s getting burned by the Canadian Prime Minister, that shows how popular is: polarizing or otherwise.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Love it: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s tearful husband after Olympic gold will make you cry
Shoot your shot: Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal
Summer vibes: Kendall Jenner’s stylistic photos: bikini shots, equestrian love affair
Who ya got?: Steph Curry picks sides in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef
Who ya got? x 2: Ewa Swoboda, viral Olympian model, challenges IShowSpeed