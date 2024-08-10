Jordan Chiles stripped of bronze medal; Olympians, social media react
Jordan Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal in the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to a technicality.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued a ruling on Saturday, August 10, days after Chiles won the gold following an inquiry by the United States that added 0.1 to her final score and lifted her into the bronze medal spot.
The CAS determined the inquiry was made after the one-minute deadline for requests.
After the ruling, Chiles announced she is taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health.
MORE: Jordan Chiles stripped of Olympic bronze medal; reacts to ruling
Fans were stunned by the ruling and quickly rallied behind Chiles and expressed their support. The consensus seems to be, "she will always be an Olympic champion."
You can check out some of the reactions below.
Social Media Rallies Behind Jordan Chiles
"All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges? Complete unacceptable," teammate Suni Lee wrote on Instagram. "This is awful and I'm gutted for Jordan. I got your back forever, Jo. You have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be an Olympic champion."
UCLA gymnastics also chimed in showing their support for Chiles, who announced earlier this week that she would be returning to the Bruins to finish out her NCAA eligibilty.
MORE: Jordan Chiles bringing Olympic medals, personality back to UCLA
USA Gymnastics issued a statement of their own, expressing strong support for Chiles and condemning hate she has received on social media in the aftermath of the competition.
"We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise. The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring," the statement read.
"Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her."
