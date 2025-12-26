Jordan Love’s cheap holiday gift for Packers teammates raises eyebrows
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has a four-year contract for $220 million, or $55 million annually without any added bonuses. He can afford nice things and to get his teammates great gifts. His cheap gesture certainly backfired as he’s getting crushed for what he did get them.
Love, 27, is worrying about getting back on the field for the Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field vs. the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a concussion last week vs. the Chicago Bears. He may be getting a headache though off the field from the backlash of his holiday gesture.
We’ve seen QBs like Brock Purdy gift his offensive lineman Rolex watches this holiday season.
RELATED: Caleb Williams seems to troll Lions with Bears linemen's Christmas gift
While Love did get all his teammates gifts, he bought them all Nike Dunk sneakers for Christmas for a price around $5K total.
Love is a Nike athlete, so maybe he even got hooked up with them for free…
Regardless, he’s getting crushed on social media for it with comments like below.
And comparing him to what Bears’ star Caleb Williams got his guys.
His teammate and star running back Josh Jacobs, for example, spent over $100K on his offensive line with these iced-out chains last Christmas.
The Packers will only go as far as Love will carry them, but he certainly went too cheap on winning his teammates’ love and respect this holiday season.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.