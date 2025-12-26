Jordan Love’s cheap holiday gift for Packers teammates raises eyebrows

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has a four-year contract for $220 million, or $55 million annually without any added bonuses. He can afford nice things and to get his teammates great gifts. His cheap gesture certainly backfired as he’s getting crushed for what he did get them.

Love, 27, is worrying about getting back on the field for the Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field vs. the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a concussion last week vs. the Chicago Bears. He may be getting a headache though off the field from the backlash of his holiday gesture.

We’ve seen QBs like Brock Purdy gift his offensive lineman Rolex watches this holiday season.

#49ers Brock Purdy gifted his offensive line Rolex watches for Christmas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/goHfs3pC2F — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 25, 2025

While Love did get all his teammates gifts, he bought them all Nike Dunk sneakers for Christmas for a price around $5K total.

Oh Boy: Packers QB Jordan Love has gone viral for spending under $5K to buy all his teammates Nike Dunk sneakers for Christmas.



Love signed a $220 million contract and is getting paid $55 million per year.



Fans are shocked at how cheap he is...😳😬 pic.twitter.com/tBPL3fh5gB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2025

Love is a Nike athlete, so maybe he even got hooked up with them for free…

Regardless, he’s getting crushed on social media for it with comments like below.

This might explain why none of his O-Line stood up for him after he got concussed 👀 — LOverrated (@JordanLoverated) December 25, 2025

And comparing him to what Bears’ star Caleb Williams got his guys.

Yea my QB would never be Jordan Love type of cheap 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Caleb's out here gifting them Bottega Veneta shoes & Don Julio 😤 https://t.co/jzzCDjq5RB pic.twitter.com/j7urmiJ55r — cubs (@CubsndDubs) December 25, 2025

His teammate and star running back Josh Jacobs, for example, spent over $100K on his offensive line with these iced-out chains last Christmas.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Packers star RB Josh Jacobs spent over $100K on diamond chains, gifting them to his offensive line for Christmas last season.



Jacobs signed a 4-year, $48 million contract with Green Bay last year.



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2E8MmFl9nB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2025

The Packers will only go as far as Love will carry them, but he certainly went too cheap on winning his teammates’ love and respect this holiday season.

