Caleb Williams seems to troll Lions with Bears linemen's Christmas gift

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are exorcising all of their demons from last year to be this year's NFL Houdini team.

Just when it looks like they're going to lose, they pull out a miracle, and none was as miraculous as their Saturday night victory over their hated NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, 22-16, in overtime.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) high fives fans after their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Williams, who has been a polarizing figure ever since he was chosen, had one of the prettiest throws imaginable to end the game, and Bears fans are starting to believe that the Heisman Trophy winner might be the one to end their Super Bowl drought.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE



BEARS WIN pic.twitter.com/3ShtuowNYm — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

In the modern-day tradition for starting quarterbacks, the 24-year-old fashionista gifted all of his offensive linemen haute couture luxury men's bags from Bottega Veneta and Don Julio tequila.

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright showed the swag off, and observant Bears fans noticed that the expensive Don Julio might actually be trolling another NFC North rival, the Detroit Lions.

Caleb Williams gifted all of his offensive linemen Bottega Veneta men's bags and a bottle of Don Julio tequila. | Darnell Wright/Instagram

Trolling the Lions while defending head coach Ben Johnson

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Most NFL observers and Chicago fans believe head coach Ben Johnson, who was the offensive genius coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is the MVP of this year's team, turning around the culture to have the Bears fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

When Johnson was first hired, a Lions fan showed off a bottle of Don Julio, saying he'd open it up when Ben(edict) Johnson was fired by the Bears. It subsequently was shared often amongst both fanbases.

When Ben Johnson left for Chicago, a photo went viral of a Lions fan celebrating with a bottle of Don Julio.



Caleb is very intentional, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this is elite-level trolling https://t.co/nc86ofUUFj pic.twitter.com/XKVaS3UMd6 — Dave (@davebfr) December 24, 2025

Here's the original tweet.

OPENING WHEN Ben(edict) Johnson is FIRED!!! pic.twitter.com/g0yoxt6x47 — Lions Syndicate (@LionsSyndicate) January 25, 2025

Now it's too early to say how it'll turn out for the Bears this season, but the Lions have certainly taken a step back without Johnson, all but eliminated from playoff contention at 8-7 after their wild loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It can't be proven 100% that the Don Julio is linked to the "elite-level trolling," but Williams likes to keep his receipts.

"I get drafted here, told that I’m not a special player, told that I’m not a good fit here, told that Coach and I won’t work, told I can’t win here," Williams said today. "So I know that’s going to keep going on, but I do take a little satisfaction being able to help this team, help this organization, and be a part of getting to the playoffs. My goal isn’t just to get to the playoffs — my goal is to win and win big."

#Bears QB Caleb Williams on whether he takes any individual joy in getting to the playoffs:



“Yeah… I wasn’t the biggest, I wasn’t the strongest, I wasn’t the tallest, I wasn’t the fastest. I get drafted here, told that I’m not a special player, told that I’m not a good fit… pic.twitter.com/LvzXbDCZLz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2025

