Caleb Williams seems to troll Lions with Bears linemen's Christmas gift
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are exorcising all of their demons from last year to be this year's NFL Houdini team.
Just when it looks like they're going to lose, they pull out a miracle, and none was as miraculous as their Saturday night victory over their hated NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, 22-16, in overtime.
The 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Williams, who has been a polarizing figure ever since he was chosen, had one of the prettiest throws imaginable to end the game, and Bears fans are starting to believe that the Heisman Trophy winner might be the one to end their Super Bowl drought.
In the modern-day tradition for starting quarterbacks, the 24-year-old fashionista gifted all of his offensive linemen haute couture luxury men's bags from Bottega Veneta and Don Julio tequila.
Offensive tackle Darnell Wright showed the swag off, and observant Bears fans noticed that the expensive Don Julio might actually be trolling another NFC North rival, the Detroit Lions.
Trolling the Lions while defending head coach Ben Johnson
Most NFL observers and Chicago fans believe head coach Ben Johnson, who was the offensive genius coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is the MVP of this year's team, turning around the culture to have the Bears fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
When Johnson was first hired, a Lions fan showed off a bottle of Don Julio, saying he'd open it up when Ben(edict) Johnson was fired by the Bears. It subsequently was shared often amongst both fanbases.
Here's the original tweet.
Now it's too early to say how it'll turn out for the Bears this season, but the Lions have certainly taken a step back without Johnson, all but eliminated from playoff contention at 8-7 after their wild loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It can't be proven 100% that the Don Julio is linked to the "elite-level trolling," but Williams likes to keep his receipts.
"I get drafted here, told that I’m not a special player, told that I’m not a good fit here, told that Coach and I won’t work, told I can’t win here," Williams said today. "So I know that’s going to keep going on, but I do take a little satisfaction being able to help this team, help this organization, and be a part of getting to the playoffs. My goal isn’t just to get to the playoffs — my goal is to win and win big."
