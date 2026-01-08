Jordan Shipley’s brother has emotional post next to former Texas star in hospital

Former Texas Longhorns standout receiver and special teams player Jordan Shipley is in “critical but stable” condition after being severely burned in a fire on his ranch.

"Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet," reads the statement, released via the UT Athletic Department. "The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process.”

Shipley’s wife Sunny took to Instagram on Wednesday to give an update: "We don't know exactly what happened yet, but, from what we've gathered so far, it's an absolute miracle that he is still here with us," she wrote. "He was in the middle of nowhere and any other person would've gone into shock. He somehow made it to the only other person out there who was over 10 miles away."

His brother Jaxon Shipley also shared an emotional post by his brother’s bedside.

His football career

Shipley, 40, played for the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009 where he holds the program's single-season record for receiving yards with 1,485, and receptions 116, and is also the Longhorns' career leader for receptions at 248.

Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver (8) Jordan Shipley during the 2010 BCS national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and eventually retired in 2014. He’d also play briefly for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his career 79 catches for 858 yards and four touchdowns.

January 2, 2011; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jordan Shipley (11) against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens beat the Bengals 13-7. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

His family

His wife shared a photo over the holidays of their two young sons before the tragedy. She wrote, “The memories made in December will last a lifetime! So thankful for friends, family and a community that we love. Happy New year!”

Prayers up for Jordan Shipley and the Shipley family.

