Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shares adorable matching X-Mas pajamas with their baby

The Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ready for a game on December 31 in the Citrus Bowl vs. the Michigan Wolverines in Orlando, Florida. Beforehand, his wife and son just won Christmas Day with their adorable matching pajamas photos.

While Texas finished its schedule at 9-3 after staring the season off as the No. 1 ranked team, Loreal Sarkisian was a winner at any game she showed up like with her touchdown white dress in the end zone, and the perfect cowgirl look in chaps, and a daring black dress.

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian at a game this season. | Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Now, she’s enjoying the holidays with hers and Steve’s son Amays who was just born in April. She posted a precious moment with the baby in his Santa hat where she said, “I’m going to cherish every snuggle.”

And on Christmas Day, she shared phtoos of him in their matching looks and wrote, “My very first Christmas ✨Happy Holidays Everyone.”

That’s what it’s all about. While no doubt Steve wants to end the football season with a win, his son’s first Christmas with Loreal is something he’ll always cherish.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and this is their first child together. Merry Christmas to them and everyone out there.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagra

