Fans react to Jrue Holiday's hilarious NSFW Tenacious D MVP trophy
Jrue Holiday is now a two-time NBA champion.
After winning the NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, Holiday added a second ring when the Boston Celtics steamrolled the Dallas Mavericks in five games. Holiday played a crucial role throughout the series, including two double-doubles.
In Game 2, Holiday had an incredible game with a team-high 26 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. In the title-clinching Game 5, Holiday recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.
For his performance, Holiday earned the "Tenacious D MVP Award" from Jack Black and Kyle Glass, the band members who make up the band. Recently, Holiday showed up to accept his award in person, and there were immediately a lot of jokes.
Because this is Tenacious D, the trophy had a very, um, phallic shape.
All of the puns and deadpan delivery from Jrue and Tenacious D made this a pinnacle moment in sports history.
Of course, the internet loved it.
Fan Reaction to Jrue Holiday's Tenacious D MVP Award
Holiday joined the NBA as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. After four seasons, Holiday was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Nerlens Noel and the Pelicans' first-round draft pick.
Holiday spent seven seasons in New Orleans, before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team trade. The Bucks went on to win the NBA title in his first season with the team.
Now, one year into his tenure with the Boston Celtics, Holiday gets to call himself a champion once again. But maybe more importantly, a Tenacious D MVP.
