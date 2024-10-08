Juventus sensation Alisha Lehmann dazzles in latest alluring kit post
Alisha Lehmann is riling her fans up by delivering a stunning tease on social media.
The 25-year-old soccer star, who plays forward for the popular club Juventus, took to Instagram to show off the team's latest kit ahead of their upcoming match against Vålerenga on October 9th. Lehmann confidently poses in the black & white uniform for several breathtaking photos, including one with multiple teammates. She captions the post by writing, "Tomorrow," then tagged the official Champions League account.
Several fans of Lehmann immediately flooded her comments with support out of excitement.
One person gushed, "Goddess among Goddesseses."
"Absolutely beautiful," wrote a second person, adding two fire emojis to further compliment the club's star.
A third person declares, "My favorite female soccer player ."
Lehmann's popularity in soccer cannot be ignored. She was one of many top names who was sent a custom copy of FC25 with herself as the cover athlete. (Jude Bellingham was on the official cover). In 2023, Lehmann went viral on Instagram and continues to show love to her massive following of 17 million fans.
Juventus currently sits at 5-0 in the club standings, and Lehmann's sensation play, like her social media game, is a big reason for that success.
Oct. 8
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes
Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit
Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game
Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots