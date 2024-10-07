Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with boyfriend Spencer McManes
Gabby Thomas is taking a much deserved vacation after her track season ended.
Since winning three Olympic gold medals in Paris this summer, the star sprinter has let loose, showing off her supreme dance moves in a sporty leotard, taking in some yummycalorie-bomb cheat day treats, attempting the spiciest chicken sandwich challenge, and turning even the most casual selfie into something special.
The 27 year old has earned her time off for some fun. Thomas took to Instagram over the weekend to flaunt a breathtaking shot in a bikini from the island Joali Being in the Maldives. Thomas traveled there with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes and gave us a rare glimpse of the two of them together in her latest TikTok videos in what is an incredible-looking vacation.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game
First, the couple had an 8-hour layover in Frankfurt, Germany, after a 10-hour flight from Austin, Texas, where they both live together.
They then checked into a hotel and Thomas checked herself out.
They went to shop where McManes looked thrilled to buy Thomas a Prada purse.
Thomas showed off said Prada purse and her athletic legs.
McManes got hungry and had a snack while Thomas shopped.
He then had a beer because after all it’s Oktoberfest in Germany.
It was finally time to hit the airport and fly to the Maldives.
Here’s the stunning view of the island from their seaplane.
The plane landed in front of the resort.
A view of the resort as they headed in.
The view as Thomas and McManes walked into their unreal ocean villa suite.
They had some fun on their deck.
Then the couple took a bike ride around to see the whole resort.
They then stripped down to enjoy the view.
And get in the water for a stunning sunset.
Thomas then glammed up to get ready for a romantic dinner with McManes.
One more shot of Thomas’ fit from the front with her new Prada purse.
McManes and Thomas then wined and dined together.
Thomas called it “an incredible meal.”
That was the last they shared of the night before having private time together. This was only Day 1 from the Maldives!
RELATED: Bill Belichick's 23-year-old girlfriend shares look at their summer together
On Monday, Thomas started to post Day 2 photos of the epic trip.
The couple first hit up the salt spa at the resort.
They then got ready for a massage. Afterward, Thomas said it’s “the most relaxed I have ever felt,” and called it “one of the best massage of my life.”
They also got in a night bike ride.
Thomas and McManes have been together since 2022. While he was there to support her in Paris this summer, this is an amazing glimpse into their relationship that we rarely get to see.
McManes is Ivy League educated, having graduated from Yale in 2017 with a bachelor’s in political science and government, per his LinkedIn. Thomas also attended an Ivy League college, graduating from Harvard University in 2019. McManes was also an athlete, playing football at Yale.
He founded his own non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand, Kaviva, which is based in Austin.
While it’s unclear how the couple met, we know McManes moved to Austin in 2021 and they started dating officially the following year, according to People Magazine.
They share a dog, Rico Thee Pug, who Thomas has touted “The World’s Fastest Pug.” Recently, McManes was seen building Rico Thee Pug an epic doghouse before leaving on the trip.
Thomas and McManes look like they are a very happy family. Are wedding bells in the future? Maybe this is the big trip … stay tuned.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win vs. Louisville
Good hair day: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle
Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation
It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist
Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one