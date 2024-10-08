Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife at Chiefs game
Brittany Mahomes brought the fire Monday night for the Kansas City Chiefs game with a bold fit that screamed, “Go Chiefs!” The only problem for her was the wife of the team owner, Tavia Shackles, had nearly an identical look.
Mahomes, the wife of All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showed up at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints ready to cheer her man and the team on.
The crowd was electric and all the Hunt heirs of Gracie Hunt, Ava Hunt, and Knobel Hunt joined team owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia for a rare sighting of all of them together in public. Gracie and Ava slayed with their dazzling Chiefs outfits, while mom stood out in her bright red leather look.
While Shackles rocked the Chiefs red leather, it looked very similar to what Brittany wore.
While there are some subtle differences like the zipped up look Mahomes had, and the open toe vs. not open shoes, at first glance when you see the bright red leather fits you might mistake Mahomes and Shackles for one another. By the way, those fits could be seen from a mile away.
Make no mistake about it that both Shackles and Mahomes looked stunningly beautiful. It just might make for an awkward (or funny?) scene if they ran into each other at the game.
Kudos to both, though, for fantastic fits — maybe lucky ones, too. The two-time defending champions rolled the Saints, 26-13, to improve to 5-0 on the season.
