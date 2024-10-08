Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, knee-high boots
They say the third time's a charm, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce never go out of style. And the pop artist's fit for today's game proved timeless.
RELATED: Travis Kelce's stud redemption as Taylor Swift's midriff dress dazzles (PHOTOS)
Upon arrival to Arrowhead Stadium today, Swift looked dazzling. The "Fortnight" hitmaker stunned in a low cut black and white checkered dress.
This marks Swift's third game of the season. On Sunday, Sept. 15, she wore a cozy game day dress with knee-high boots during the Chiefs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, where the Chiefs won in a tight 26-25 victory. She also wore knee-high boots during the Chiefs' season opener on Thursday, Sept. 5, during which, the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a 27-20 victory.
Evidently, the knee-high boots are proving to be a good luck charm!
The past few weeks have been busy for both Swift and Kelce. Last Wednesday, Sept. 25, Kelce made his acting debut on FX's "Grotesquerie." Swift's "Eras Tour" is also set to resume on October 18 in Miami Gardens, so it's likely rehearsals have picked up again.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift wow in bombshell backstage VMAs photo
But in the meantime, Swift is having fun cheering her man on from the luxury suites. And apparently, bringing some good luck with her! (Knocks on wood).
