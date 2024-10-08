Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit
Nothing has changed since Livvy Dunne turned 22, except her age. The viral LSU gymnast continues to post heartstopping fits on her social media for the world to see.
Dunne celebrated her birthday on October 1 with a cake in bed wearing a sizzling nightie and received an epic baseball card gift from boyfriend Paul Skenes. After her birthday, she had fun with Skenes — the Pittsburgh Pirates ace — and mocked his gymnastics routines while hilariously rating him.
While Dunne is usually flaunting her LSU leotard in many of her posts, this latest pink one on Instagram was a sight to behold.
She makes that stretch look so easy and doesn’t break pose for the selfie. Just incredible skills right there.
Dunne is preparing for her fifth and final season at LSU as the gymnastics team tries to repeat as national champions. She doesn’t care what the haters say about her trophy-kissing moment, she’s embracing the challenge and living in the moment.
As an influencer, Dunne has amassed over 13 million social media followers and makes $4 million a year in NIL money. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according to On3's NIL 100 rankings.
Win or lose this season, Dunne surely will look amazing doing so.
