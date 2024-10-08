Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs vs. Saints game
Kansas City Chiefs royalty was in the house for Monday Night Football.
All three heirs to the Chiefs kingdom were together in attendance to watch the Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints. Daughters Gracie Hunt, 25, and Ava Hunt, 19, as well as son Knobel Hunt, 22, were in attendance in a rare public sighting of all three siblings. They are the children of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles.
The three Hunt children got together for a rare public photo. Gracie captioned it, “squad 🫶“
That’s a powerful group right there in one photo.
Gracie, a former Miss Kansas, is the most active of the three on social media with 572K followers and works as the Chiefs’ brand development and marketing manger. She even compared her life lately to “Ferris Bueller”. She just released her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews”, and showed off a stunning preview in a sleeveless minidress.
Ava meanwhile has also been making headlines lately as a cheerleader for SMU, posting after the team’s big football win this weekend in her cheer uniform. She has 57K followers herself, but is definitely more private than Gracie.
Knobel, meanwhile, is the most private of all three. The only son also goes to SMU where he plays soccer (Clark Hunt also attended SMU). Knobel studies finances and has held quite a few internships at investment firms.
It’s great to see them all get together to cheer on the two-time defending champs — a team they’ll all inherit a part of one day.
