Katherine Legge’s best Instagram posts from over the years
Katherine Legge has made a name for herself with a remarkable motorsports career that spans various racing series, including Formula 3, INDYCAR, and DTM.
Hailing from Guildford, England, Legge made history as the first woman to win pole in a Zetec race in 2000 and has since accumulated quite an impressive racing resume, including being the only female driver at the 2024 Indy500.
Beyond racing, Legge is also a passionate advocate for STEM education as a Girl Scouts STEM Ambassador and enjoys a range of hobbies, including skiing and triathlons, according to her bio page on the Indy Car website.
The 44-year-old has never been married, though she used to be engaged to fellow race car driver Peter Terting, according to a blog post by Indy Car, but the pair split in 2012.
From behind-the-scenes glimpses of her races to candid moments off the track, here’s a look at some of the best Instagram photos from the driver’s Instagram.
Back on the track
Legge posted this photo in mid-August 2024 alongside her father walking the track in her ELF Cosmetics uniform teasing her weekend plans.
“Did someone say let’s go race an @indycar this weekend for @dalecoyneracing ?!… @bellracinghq helmet ✔️@sparco_official race suit and safety gear ✔️@hondaracing_us race car ✔️@elfcosmetics ✔️Oh and Papa Legge… What am I missing?!” she captioned the post, looking forward to her upcoming time on the track.
Racing views
After making it to the top of Pikes Peak Hill Climb in Colorado, Legge posted this picturesque selfie in her race suit on June 23, 2024. She captioned the photo “Not many people can take a selfie in a race suit at the top of @pikespeakhillclimb 🙌🫶🏻.”
The climb, also known as The Race to the Clouds, is an annual automobile and motorcycle race covering a grueling 12.42 miles with 156 turns.
Onwards and upwards
After getting in an accident during a race back in March 2024, Legge posted a selfie of her taking off her racing helmet, with a rather somber yet hopeful caption.
“Yesterday’s race was one to forget… I’m so gutted because we were making up ground and running inside the top 5 when our race came to a premature end. Thankfully @hondaracing_us and @gradientracing build strong race car’s, and I was able to walk away unscathed…” Legge said in the caption, before thanking her teammates. “Kudos to my teammates @sheenamonk_ and @tatacalde7 for doing a great job despite tough conditions. Eyes forward to Long Beach… 💪🏼”
Celebrating National Women’s Day
Legge found it appropriate to celebrate National Women’s Day with a photo of her and her teammates Sheena Monk and Tatiana Calderon. The racing trio posed with their arms around one another, smiling at the camera.
Legge captioned the photo, “Would be remiss of me to not wish you all a happy #nationalwomeninsportsday So fortunate to have been surrounded by some of the best and baddest in racing and proud to work alongside them ❤️.”
Cover girl
When Legge graced the cover of NYLON’s “Beauty of the Race” issue, she posted this compilation Reel in November 2023. The Reel featured a look at photos from the shoot, as well the cover and spreads.
“Motorsports isn't just exploding globally in popularity, it's increasing in diversity! So honored to be on cover of NYLON’s "Beauty of the Race" issue, out now! With ELF, we are sharing all the excitement of the races and empowering women who are leveling up the competition!” she captioned the video.
Catching some rays
Back in February 2023, Legge enjoyed some fun in the sun with family and friends, and posted a poolside photo in a large sun hat while tanning. The race car driver was seemingly on vacation which her caption, “A lovely few days of friends, sun, sea, scuba, sand, exploring (and training!***)” alluded to.
Taking the podium
Legge took 2nd place at a race back in September 2017, and took the podium alongside teammate Andy Lally.
The duo held up their trophies with smiles on their faces, and Legge thanked her team in the caption by saying, “Our entire @michaelshankracing @hondaracing_hpd @acura crew turned around a bad start to the weekend to get @andylallyracing and I on the podium. Expert fuel saving by Andy, strategy/fuel calculations by the team and zero mistakes by all put us there. Bravo team 👌🏽🍻
