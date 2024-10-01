Key Alves stuns with new "chocolate phase" photoshoot
Key Alves cemented her name in the sports world after nine successful years as a pro volleyball player. Now the athlete-turned-model/businesswoman is wowing her fans with a new photoshoot on Instagram.
The 24-year-old Brazilian calls chocolate her "new phase" as she models a black leather jacket, combining it with a leather mini-skirt that matches her dark nail polish.
A ton of Alves' fans flooded her post with compliments.
One user gushed, "Key nailed her hair color, that chocolate shade is perfect on her."
"The elegance in your photos is incomparable," quipped another fan.
A third person paid her an ultimate compliment by writing, "The photos capture all of your radiant energy."
Alves officially retired from volleyball in 2023, stating that she plans on dedicating her time to entertaining her fans. She continues to do just that, racking up an impressive 15.8 million followers on Instagram and constantly going viral.
