NFL Insider Reveals the Teams Jaxson Dart Has Spent 'Extensive Time' With Ahead of Draft
While Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are the consensus top two quarterbacks in the upcoming 2025 draft class, not far behind is Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart.
The 21-year-old was First-Team All-SEC in 2024 while leading the Rebels to a 10-2 record and throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns. Now? He's reportedly spent "extensive time" with a pair of teams selecting in the top five (of both the first and second round) in April's draft.
"We focus so much on [pick] No. 3 and [pick] No. 2 and, 'What are the Browns gonna do?' and 'What are the Giants gonna do?' in the first round," explained NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on The Insiders on Thursday. "The second round picks get just as interesting... at 33 or 34, which is what the Giants and Browns have. Both those two teams can leap up a couple spots... and maybe snag that third quarterback in the first round."
"Jaxson Dart, as he gets ready for his Pro Day," Rapoport continued. "Has, in fact, spent extensive time with the Browns, with the Giants, and some others who are trying to learn him and trying to figure out where he slots in. Even if those teams don't take a quarterback in [round] one, there is a chance they can leap up and take one a little later in one."
The number of quarterbacks selected in the first round has ebbed and flowed over the years. In 2022, only one (Kenny Pickett) was selected, followed by three (Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson) in '23. Last year, however, we saw a remarkable six quarterbacks taken in the first round—the highest total since 1983.
We'll see if Dart will get the call on Thursday of draft weekend, or if he's force to wait until Friday—or even Saturday.