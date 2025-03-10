Lane Kiffin shows off jacked arms calling out QB Jaxson Dart, son Knox
Jaxson Dart has been moving up a lot of NFL mock draft boards.
The Ringer's Todd McShay has the former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback similarly graded to the much more hyped Shedeur Sanders, and QBs always seem to go higher than expected. So it would not be a shocker if Dart, 21, had his name called in the first round.
His ex-head coach Lane Kiffin is making sure the USC Trojans transfer turned Oxford darling keeps his eye on the prize, along with his own teenage son Knox, 16, who has his own aspirations to follow in Dart's footsteps to be an SEC-caliber QB1, maybe even for his dad.
Posting on both X and his Instagram Stories, Coach Kiffin, 49, used social media as motivation for "Sunday's Strength Day" to take "no days off" while posting a photo of his jacked arm.
In his IG version, Kiffin wrote, "What workout you got this am @jaxsondart @knox.kiffin[?]"
Kiffin also posted his entire lifting routine, and it's certainly impressive.
As far as The Athlete Lifestyle On SI could tell, Dart nor Knox responded to the SSD challenge. Dart did post an extensive IG carousel post about his experiences at the NFL combine in Indianapolis with the simple caption, "@nfl."
Dad will be able to keep close tabs on Knox's progress now that the youngest Kiffin child has moved to Oxford with his mom, Layla, 50, who has reconciled with her ex-husband.
Hopefully Dart and Knox are putting in the work.
