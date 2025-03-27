The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry has Ole Miss shout-out in pilates fit

The Rebels football coach’s oldest daughter shows off her school pride while crushing her pilates class.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin is back from a fun spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and back at her pilates classes and fire workout fits.

The oldest daughter of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin had a good time getting away from dad and Ole Miss where she rocked a one-piece bathing suit, did some yoga poses by the beach, and wore a sheer tube top that won spring break.

Landry's usual pilates workout fit check

The 20-year-old Landry was a bright spot for dad and the team all season with her school pride like her custom Ole Miss jacket, and her team spirit mirror selfie, and her awesomely sweet gesture for dad’s 100th coaching win.

The real estate major runs her own pilates classes in Oxford, Mississippi, where she’s been seen crushing dad in her crop top and posting a sweaty selfie of the two. While dad wasn’t in her latest photo, Landry posted another winning workout fit, but this time crushed with some Rebels socks to go along with it.

Landry Kiffin/Instagram

They didn’t quite match the shorts and top, but hey, it’s all about representing your team.

Lane, meanwhile, has been issuing his own workout challenges to ex-wife Layla Kiffin and son Knox. He’s also showed off his jacked arms while calling out quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While dad is doing his thing, Landry still takes home the win with her Ole Miss socks during her pilates class. She’s definitely a Rebel.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
