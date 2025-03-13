The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin calls out ex-wife Layla Kiffin, son Knox: ‘Bet I crush you’

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach issues a challenge to his reconciled wife and high school son.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin has been active this offseason, getting in shape and throwing out workout challenges to players, his son Knox, and now even his ex-wife Layla Kiffin.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach recently issued a challenged to Knox, 17, and former Mississippi star Jaxson Dart on social media that he accompanied with a picture of his jacked arm. He’s also been to daughter Landry Kiffin’s pilates classes where she of course crushed him with her crop-top fit in a selfie.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts low-cut one-piece in Cabo paradise

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Lane’s been posting all kinds of pictures this offseason like duck hunting, fishing, going to dinner with Landry and her friends for Galentine’s Day. He’s definitely been consistent in the gym, though, and he posted on X a picture of the entrance to a yoga studio with the rules as if he were going to class, and he issued a challenge to Layla and Knox: “Bet I crush you @layla_kiffin @KnoxKiffinQB.”

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Lane is able to call Layla out because he and her have reconciled after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage and three kids in Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and Knox. She was even seen checking out “home” in Oxford, Mississippi, recently. Knox, who is still a junior in high school, will play football at Oxford High and was just seen with dad and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart in an epic selfie.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane and Landry after a workout / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

The question is: Will Knox and Layla take the challenge?

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships