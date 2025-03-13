Lane Kiffin calls out ex-wife Layla Kiffin, son Knox: ‘Bet I crush you’
Lane Kiffin has been active this offseason, getting in shape and throwing out workout challenges to players, his son Knox, and now even his ex-wife Layla Kiffin.
The Ole Miss Rebels coach recently issued a challenged to Knox, 17, and former Mississippi star Jaxson Dart on social media that he accompanied with a picture of his jacked arm. He’s also been to daughter Landry Kiffin’s pilates classes where she of course crushed him with her crop-top fit in a selfie.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts low-cut one-piece in Cabo paradise
Lane’s been posting all kinds of pictures this offseason like duck hunting, fishing, going to dinner with Landry and her friends for Galentine’s Day. He’s definitely been consistent in the gym, though, and he posted on X a picture of the entrance to a yoga studio with the rules as if he were going to class, and he issued a challenge to Layla and Knox: “Bet I crush you @layla_kiffin @KnoxKiffinQB.”
Lane is able to call Layla out because he and her have reconciled after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage and three kids in Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and Knox. She was even seen checking out “home” in Oxford, Mississippi, recently. Knox, who is still a junior in high school, will play football at Oxford High and was just seen with dad and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart in an epic selfie.
The question is: Will Knox and Layla take the challenge?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter