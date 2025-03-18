Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin trolls daughter Landry's crazy spending habits in her TikTok
Landry Kiffin is known for her jaw-dropping fits, but also her spending habits to get those fits. In her latest TikTok video, she brings in dad Lane Kiffin to poke fun at herself in a hilarious bit.
Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels coach and shared moments with dad during the season like her heartfelt hug after a big win, and her sweet gesture after he had his 100th coaching victory. She’s also had moments like her epic New York birthday trip where she had an unbelievable spending spree that dad called her out on.
The Ole Miss student just got back from spring break to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she crushed in a low-cut, one-piece swimsuit, and slayed a black tube-top fit. She also maybe ran up the credit card a little bit as her latest TikTok video makes fun of dad getting the AMEX statement and looking unhappy about it. She put the caption on it, “The sound that plays when it’s Amex statement day,” and it’s a woman screaming like something out of a horror movie movie. Here’s how it plays out:
There’s an angry looking Lane about to see the statement:
He’s then handed the credit card and the damage report:
Lane then tosses the bill up behind him and again doesn’t look pleased.
Lane is one of the highest-paid coaches in college football with an annual salary of $9 million at Ole Miss, but even he doesn’t like seeing that kind of a bill. But he sure loves his daughter anyway.