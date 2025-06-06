Lane Kiffin chooses Taylor Swift walk-up song that fits Ole Miss HC’s trolling ways
Who knew Lane Kiffin was a Swiftie? The Ole Miss Rebels football coach surprised us during a celebrity softball game.
Kiffin, 51, does have two daughters with Landry, 20, and Presley, 18, and they are big music fans with all their TikToks like Presley dancing with her friends, or Landry showing off her blue dress with dad making a cameo in the video. Maybe they, too, are Taylor Swift fans?
Or even Layla Kiffin, who is Lane’s ex-wife who he’s reconciled with since being divorced since 2016. She’s coming “home” to Oxford, Mississippi to be with Lane, Landry, and their son Knox while Presley heads off to USC to play volleyball for the Trojans as seen by her full uniform.
There’s certainly no bad blood between Layla and Lane, but there was “Bad Blood” in Kiffin’s walk-up song for a celebrity softball game. Lane even tagged Swift on it.
The song worked, too, as he led off the game with a single.
We do know Lane loves to troll on social media, so not a bad song choice as well from that aspect.
In quite the opposite post, he also tagged President Donald Trump and Kid Rock with his custom glove photo.
Walk-up songs and tagging famous people aside, Lane looked good out there on the field.
