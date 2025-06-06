The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin chooses Taylor Swift walk-up song that fits Ole Miss HC’s trolling ways

The Rebels coach participates in a celebrity softball game and even tags Swift in a post.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Who knew Lane Kiffin was a Swiftie? The Ole Miss Rebels football coach surprised us during a celebrity softball game.

Kiffin, 51, does have two daughters with Landry, 20, and Presley, 18, and they are big music fans with all their TikToks like Presley dancing with her friends, or Landry showing off her blue dress with dad making a cameo in the video. Maybe they, too, are Taylor Swift fans?

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes dad, Ole Miss football players in pilates class

Or even Layla Kiffin, who is Lane’s ex-wife who he’s reconciled with since being divorced since 2016. She’s coming “home” to Oxford, Mississippi to be with Lane, Landry, and their son Knox while Presley heads off to USC to play volleyball for the Trojans as seen by her full uniform.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

There’s certainly no bad blood between Layla and Lane, but there was “Bad Blood” in Kiffin’s walk-up song for a celebrity softball game. Lane even tagged Swift on it.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin wears fave Ole Miss blazer for USC-bound Presley’s HS graduation photo

Lane Kifin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

The song worked, too, as he led off the game with a single.

We do know Lane loves to troll on social media, so not a bad song choice as well from that aspect.

In quite the opposite post, he also tagged President Donald Trump and Kid Rock with his custom glove photo.

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Walk-up songs and tagging famous people aside, Lane looked good out there on the field.

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News