Lane Kiffin’s USC-bound daughter Presley shimmies backyard dance with friends

The youngest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach and future Trojans volleyball player has some fun in a TikTok dance.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Lane Kiffin’s kids all appear to be enjoying themselves since dad reconciled with mom Layla Kiffin.

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach just spent time with daughter Landry, 20, and son Knox, 16, in Oxford, Mississippi, where Landry upstaged comedian Theo Von with her fit in an epic photo with the Kiffins.

After moving to Mississippi to be with dad, Knox just crushed his prom photo in a pink-tie formal look. He’s also been working out with dad after getting called out, and taking sister Landry’s pilates classes.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin

And his youngest daughter Presley, 18, who is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player where she showed off her new uniform, just made dad proud with her latest college news. She also loves to dance like on social media like her “California Dreamin’” post, and a funky dance with blue hair, and now some backyard fun with her girls on TikTok.

Presley Kiffin (left) and friend
Presley Kiffin (left) and friend
Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin (left) and friends

Like sister Landry, Presley can rock a fit or two. She even upstaged her big sister while on a private plane for dad’s big sobriety anniversary.

While mom and dad celebrated a big anniversary back together, Presley is getting ready to star on the West Coast for her freshman year while everyone is in Mississippi.

She’s clearly having fun and enjoying herself as are all the Kiffin kids.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin
