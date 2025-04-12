Lane Kiffin’s USC-bound daughter Presley shimmies backyard dance with friends
Lane Kiffin’s kids all appear to be enjoying themselves since dad reconciled with mom Layla Kiffin.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach just spent time with daughter Landry, 20, and son Knox, 16, in Oxford, Mississippi, where Landry upstaged comedian Theo Von with her fit in an epic photo with the Kiffins.
After moving to Mississippi to be with dad, Knox just crushed his prom photo in a pink-tie formal look. He’s also been working out with dad after getting called out, and taking sister Landry’s pilates classes.
And his youngest daughter Presley, 18, who is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player where she showed off her new uniform, just made dad proud with her latest college news. She also loves to dance like on social media like her “California Dreamin’” post, and a funky dance with blue hair, and now some backyard fun with her girls on TikTok.
Like sister Landry, Presley can rock a fit or two. She even upstaged her big sister while on a private plane for dad’s big sobriety anniversary.
While mom and dad celebrated a big anniversary back together, Presley is getting ready to star on the West Coast for her freshman year while everyone is in Mississippi.
She’s clearly having fun and enjoying herself as are all the Kiffin kids.