The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes dad, Ole Miss football players in pilates class

The Rebels football coach put his players and himself through his daughter’s intense class where she definitely was the star.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin is getting his Ole Miss Rebels football team in shape the best way he can: Making them take his daughter Landry Kiffin’s intense pilates class.

The 20-year-old daughter of the coach is an Ole Miss student and a pilates instructor. She’s also dad’s No. 1 fan sharing a sweet moment with him after a big win, and an awesome gesture for him when he won his 100th overall game.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin gives stealth Layla nod with son Knox at Ole Miss baseball game

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin at the Gator Bowl. / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Landry and dad just got back from Lane’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin’s high school graduation in California where Landry and dad took an epic selfie at LAX airport — the spot he was fired at in 2013 by the USC Trojans. They also made a video where Landry showcased her stunning blue fit while dad made a cameo appearance.

Lane Kiffin and Landry
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

RELATED: Lane Kiffin wears fave Ole Miss blazer for USC-bound Presley’s HS graduation photo

Now back in Oxford, Mississippi, Landry was back to running her pilates classes. She’s previously crushed dad in them and posed for a crop-top, ab-revealing selfie with him after a tough workout. This time, however, it was the football team with dad together that she put through the grind. The whole thing was recorded and put on TikTok.

Landry and Ole Miss football
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry and Ole Miss football
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry and Ole Miss
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Lane and the team looked like they were struggling through it all.

Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Well done, Lane. He’s got a secret weapon for his team for the upcoming season: His daughter Landry.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News