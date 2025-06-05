Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes dad, Ole Miss football players in pilates class
Lane Kiffin is getting his Ole Miss Rebels football team in shape the best way he can: Making them take his daughter Landry Kiffin’s intense pilates class.
The 20-year-old daughter of the coach is an Ole Miss student and a pilates instructor. She’s also dad’s No. 1 fan sharing a sweet moment with him after a big win, and an awesome gesture for him when he won his 100th overall game.
Landry and dad just got back from Lane’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin’s high school graduation in California where Landry and dad took an epic selfie at LAX airport — the spot he was fired at in 2013 by the USC Trojans. They also made a video where Landry showcased her stunning blue fit while dad made a cameo appearance.
Now back in Oxford, Mississippi, Landry was back to running her pilates classes. She’s previously crushed dad in them and posed for a crop-top, ab-revealing selfie with him after a tough workout. This time, however, it was the football team with dad together that she put through the grind. The whole thing was recorded and put on TikTok.
Lane and the team looked like they were struggling through it all.
Well done, Lane. He’s got a secret weapon for his team for the upcoming season: His daughter Landry.
