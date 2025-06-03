Lane Kiffin gives stealth Layla nod with son Knox at Ole Miss baseball game
Lane Kiffin just returned from watching daughter Presley’s high school graduation in California where all three of his kids and his reconciled wife were together. He’s back in Mississippi, but in a post about being at an Ole Miss Rebels baseball game, he made a stealth reference to Layla being part of “home” there.
The Ole Miss football head coach looked like he had a blast back in Cali, posing with daughter Landry, 20, at LAX airport where he was famously fired from the USC Trojans in 2013, then taking a picture with the graduate Presley, 18, and her friend wearing his favorite Ole Miss blazer, followed by a cameo in Landry’s TikTok video with her superb fit.
Landry already lives in Oxford as she goes to college at Ole Miss, and son Knox, 16, moved with dad as well and will play quarterback as a junior next season at Oxford High. Layla and Lane divorced in 2016, but have reconciled almost a decade later as she was seen checking out their home in Mississippi, followed by a surprise anniversary post from Lane with a “ring” on it.
With Presley headed to the USC to play volleyball next year, Layla will be in Oxford with her son, daughter, and Lane come football season. In fact, on Monday Lane posted about being at the baseball game with Knox, and subtly dropped two girls and two boys emojis with the home one in his post.
Congrats to Lane and family. It will be fun to see Layla and Landry rocking duel game-day fits next Rebels football season.
