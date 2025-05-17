Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory photo of reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry
Lane Kiffin has his family back together and the Ole Miss Rebels coach went down memory lane with a sweet picture of his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin and their oldest daughter Landry.
With Landry, 20, already a student at Ole Miss, she’s been dad’s No. 1 fan with her stunning game-day fits like this polka dot dress winner, and her awesomely sweet gesture for his 100th coaching win. She also likes to crush Lane as a pilates instructor during class and after it in her workout gear selfies.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares throwback photo of reconciled wife Layla in sweet post
Son Knox, 16, meanwhile, joined Landry in Oxford, Mississippi, where he will be a junior quarterback in high school and potentially recruited to play for dad.
With his other daughter Presley, 18, headed next year to USC — she just showed off a picture in her USC volleyball uniform with the incoming class — Layla will be heading to be with the family. She’s already checked out their home out there and celebrated a new anniversary with Lane. The couple was married for 12 years before divorcing in 2016, and found their way back to each other with Lane now four years sober.
On Saturday, a proud dad showed off an old picture of Layla and baby Landry where he tagged her in it.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin reveals daughter Landry's embarrassing 50th birthday gift for him
That’s what it’s all about. The Kiffins will be represented in force at Ole Miss next football season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’