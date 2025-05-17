The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory photo of reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach has his family back together and took a trip down memory lane on Saturday.

Matt Ryan

Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.
Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin has his family back together and the Ole Miss Rebels coach went down memory lane with a sweet picture of his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin and their oldest daughter Landry.

With Landry, 20, already a student at Ole Miss, she’s been dad’s No. 1 fan with her stunning game-day fits like this polka dot dress winner, and her awesomely sweet gesture for his 100th coaching win. She also likes to crush Lane as a pilates instructor during class and after it in her workout gear selfies.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Son Knox, 16, meanwhile, joined Landry in Oxford, Mississippi, where he will be a junior quarterback in high school and potentially recruited to play for dad.

With his other daughter Presley, 18, headed next year to USC — she just showed off a picture in her USC volleyball uniform with the incoming class — Layla will be heading to be with the family. She’s already checked out their home out there and celebrated a new anniversary with Lane. The couple was married for 12 years before divorcing in 2016, and found their way back to each other with Lane now four years sober.

On Saturday, a proud dad showed off an old picture of Layla and baby Landry where he tagged her in it.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin, Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

That’s what it’s all about. The Kiffins will be represented in force at Ole Miss next football season.

Lane Kiffin
Dec. 13, 2024: Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin poses with his daughter, Landry Kiffin, and ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

