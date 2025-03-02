Lane Kiffin shares reconciled wife Layla inspecting Ole Miss home in sequined jeans
Lane Kiffin is having the ultimate offseason. His kids are all crushing it and Layla Kiffin, with whom he’s reconciled with, just came to check out their Mississippi “home.”
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach is a happy man. He’s been hanging with his Mississippi sophomore daughter Landry Kiffin, 20, this offseason at her pilates classes and for girls night dinners even though he’s been getting crushed by her fits like her shoestring ab-revealing crop-top workout stunner and her low-cut black top look.
He’s also been seen hanging with son Knox, 17, who already moved to get ready for his senior year of football at Oxford High School. Video of him throwing surfaced and Lane himself hinted at recruiting him to Ole Miss.
Daughter Presley, 18, came to visit dad for his fourth-year anniversary of sobriety, where she, too, upstaged him in some Daisy Dukes on the private plane. Presley is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player and dad recently shared photos of her practicing. She also crushed photos in her full USC uniform.
Then there’s his ex-wife Layla, who has had Knox and Presley with her in Southern California. The two have rekindled their love since being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage and the three kids together. On Saturday, Lane posted his wife checking out there “home” at Ole Miss while slaying some sequined jeans. Lane wrote, “🏠💙❤️@olemissfb.”
It’s going to be quite the reunion and Lane will have quite the cheering section at games come next season in Oxford.
