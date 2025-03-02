The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin shares reconciled wife Layla inspecting Ole Miss home in sequined jeans

The Rebels football coach is having quite the offseason, and even tags Layla’s photo with the official team account.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is interviewed after the game while holding the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is interviewed after the game while holding the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin is having the ultimate offseason. His kids are all crushing it and Layla Kiffin, with whom he’s reconciled with, just came to check out their Mississippi “home.”

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach is a happy man. He’s been hanging with his Mississippi sophomore daughter Landry Kiffin, 20, this offseason at her pilates classes and for girls night dinners even though he’s been getting crushed by her fits like her shoestring ab-revealing crop-top workout stunner and her low-cut black top look.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

He’s also been seen hanging with son Knox, 17, who already moved to get ready for his senior year of football at Oxford High School. Video of him throwing surfaced and Lane himself hinted at recruiting him to Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin and son Kno
Mississippi Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin (right) sits court-side with his son Knox Kiffin (left) during the second half between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Mississippi Rebels. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Daughter Presley, 18, came to visit dad for his fourth-year anniversary of sobriety, where she, too, upstaged him in some Daisy Dukes on the private plane. Presley is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player and dad recently shared photos of her practicing. She also crushed photos in her full USC uniform.

Then there’s his ex-wife Layla, who has had Knox and Presley with her in Southern California. The two have rekindled their love since being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage and the three kids together. On Saturday, Lane posted his wife checking out there “home” at Ole Miss while slaying some sequined jeans. Lane wrote, “🏠💙❤️@olemissfb.”

Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

It’s going to be quite the reunion and Lane will have quite the cheering section at games come next season in Oxford.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

