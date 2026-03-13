Lane Kiffin Takes Shot at Carson Beck While Embracing Hanna Cavinder

LSU Tigers head football coach Lane Kiffin is no stranger to creating headlines.

Of course, the longtime coach made one of the most controversial decisions in recent college football memory at the end of 2025, when he decided to leave his head coaching role with the Ole Miss Rebels and join LSU.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

While a coach jumping from one college to another isn't extraordinary, the fact that Kiffin went from one SEC school to another raised eyebrows. More so, the fact that Kiffin left Ole Miss after an 11-1 season and secured a spot in the College Football Playoff is what enraged Ole Miss fans, because they felt like he bailed on his roster when they needed him the most, in the most pivotal moment in the football program's history.

However, the Rebels didn't need Kiffin to succeed in the postseason. They dominated Tulane by a score of 41-10 and then upset the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

But the Rebels' Cinderella run ended in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, when they were defeated by former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes (who went on to lose to Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers in the championship game).

Beck is no stranger to Ole Miss, as he faced them multiple times back when he was in Georgia. And the Rebels pulled off a stunning upset against Beck's Bulldogs squad (who were then ranked No. 3 in the country) in November of 2024 by a score of 28-10.

Carson Beck | IMAGO / Newscom World

Lane Kiffin Trolls Carson Beck With Cavinder Twins Photo and ‘Beat Beck’ Message

Beck was dating social media influencer and college basketball player Hanna Cavinder before the two broke up in April of last year, which included a “cheating” diss from Hanna on TikTok.

It seems that Kiffin took advantage of an opportunity to troll Beck on March 13. The LSU coach posted a photo on X embracing Hanna and her twin sister Haley (who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson), and the post was captioned, "Beat them@like we did Beck in 24!! ⁦⁩ ⁦@CavinderHaley @CavinderHanna".

The trio appears to be on a basketball court, which means they might have been filming some content together.

Kiffin's post has quickly gone viral, amassing nearly a million views in less than three hours. It will be interesting to see whether Beck offers up a response.