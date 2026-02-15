Carson Beck’s Ex Hanna Cavinder Turns Heads in Stunning Galentine’s Dress

Last year at this time Miami Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder was in a relationship with Miami star quarterback transfer Carson Beck. This year, she’s single and crushed her Galentine’s dress for a girls day out.

Cavinder, who has a twin sister Haley who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, and Beck were together during his final season at the Georgia Bulldogs where she’d rep him in custom Beck fits, and was seen smitten with him after games.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder | Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

The two then had a very ugly and public breakup back in April last year that even had a Hanna “cheating” diss TikTok video. Beck wouldn’t talk for months but would finally address the breakup during the Hurricanes’ season, which ended with a loss in the national championship.

This year on Valentine’s, the 25-year-old Cavinder posted a dress that might get Beck’s attention with an eye-catching look for her “Galentine’s” date.

Hanna Cavinder’s dress | Hanna Cavinder/Snapchat

Here’s the back of the dress.

Back of Hanna Cavinder’s dress | Hanna Cavinder/Snapchat

It also looks like she had a good time with her girls with some good eats and dancing she posted.

Hanna Cavinder (right) and her girls | Hanna Cavinder/Snapchat

