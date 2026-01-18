Carson Beck’s sister Kylie stuns in Barbie-pink workout fit before Miami-Indiana

Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes will try to win the school’s first national championship since the 2001 season on Monday night in what’s a home game at Hard Rock Stadium. His sister Kylie Beck is certainly making headlines beforehand, especially with her latest Barbie-pink workout fit selfie.

Miami will take on the No. 1 team in the country in the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers as large underdogs.

Beck is no stranger to overcoming adversity. He started his career with the Georgia Bulldogs where he was for five years, and as a backup for two national championships there in 2022 and 2023, and then was injured before the College Football Playoff last season.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He’s had his family’s support through it all. Kylie, who also left Georgia where she was a cheerleader freshman year, has been big bro’s No. 1 fan at Miami games while rocking head-turning fits like her Miami cheerleader look, and her full bodysuit stunner for the last game.

Even mom Tracy Beck has been a hit on game days like her Miami stunner after the big Feista Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

On Sunday one day before kickoff, Kylie posted a workout selfie where she said “Pit stop” before the big game.

Kylie has had her brother’s back through it all, including during his nasty breakup with Miami basketball star and influencer Hanna Cavinder.

She now hopes big bro can sail off into the Miami sunset and end his college career as a national champion.

She’ll no doubt make headlines herself with her fit on Monday. Stay tuned.

