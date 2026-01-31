Lane Kiffin’s Wife Layla Slays Leather Pants, Bold Top Birthday Fit Without LSU Coach
While LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin was celebrating his five-year sobriety anniversary with an Ole Miss fit post, his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin celebrated her birthday with a fire leather pants fit.
Layla and son Knox moved to be with Lane in Oxford, Mississippi, from Southern California this past seasons and she was a game-day hit from her all-white winner celebrating with daughter Landry Kiffin, and her head-turning all-denim stunner look in Oklahoma, to her thigh-high boots at the Egg Bowl.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin upstaged by wife Layla, daughters Landry, Presley in Christmas fits
She also was seen at Knox’s high school football games cheering on their class of 2028 quarterback son.
Lane and Layla also shared special moments together like coordinating the perfect Halloween costumes, and celebrating Landry’s big 21st birthday in a photo with the whole family including daughter and USC Trojans volleyball freshman Presley Kiffin.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla flaunts furry pink pajamas in daughter Landry's TikTok video
Now, she and Knox have moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the coach and were front and center at his press conference introduction in December.
But, Friday was all about Layla and her birthday celebration where she rocked the leather pants and bold top with all her friends celebrating her.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in sleeveless black fit at ‘mamas’ holiday party
Layla turned 52 years young. Happy birthday to Layla Kiffin.
We can’t wait to see Layla and Lane on game days (or any day) in Death Valley next season.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.