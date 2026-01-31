Lane Kiffin’s Wife Layla Slays Leather Pants, Bold Top Birthday Fit Without LSU Coach

While LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin was celebrating his five-year sobriety anniversary with an Ole Miss fit post, his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin celebrated her birthday with a fire leather pants fit.

Layla and son Knox moved to be with Lane in Oxford, Mississippi, from Southern California this past seasons and she was a game-day hit from her all-white winner celebrating with daughter Landry Kiffin, and her head-turning all-denim stunner look in Oklahoma, to her thigh-high boots at the Egg Bowl.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin upstaged by wife Layla, daughters Landry, Presley in Christmas fits

Layla and Lane Kiffin on game day. | Lane Kiffin/Instagram

She also was seen at Knox’s high school football games cheering on their class of 2028 quarterback son.

Lane Kiffin with son Knox and wife Layla. | Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Lane and Layla also shared special moments together like coordinating the perfect Halloween costumes, and celebrating Landry’s big 21st birthday in a photo with the whole family including daughter and USC Trojans volleyball freshman Presley Kiffin.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla flaunts furry pink pajamas in daughter Landry's TikTok video

Now, she and Knox have moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the coach and were front and center at his press conference introduction in December.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

But, Friday was all about Layla and her birthday celebration where she rocked the leather pants and bold top with all her friends celebrating her.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in sleeveless black fit at ‘mamas’ holiday party

Layla Kiffin (second from left) and friends | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Layla turned 52 years young. Happy birthday to Layla Kiffin.

We can’t wait to see Layla and Lane on game days (or any day) in Death Valley next season.

Jan. 3, 2025: Ole Miss head Coach Lane Kiffin hugs ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, on her birthday. | @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

