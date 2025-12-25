Lane Kiffin upstaged by wife Layla, daughters Landry, Presley in Christmas fits

Lane Kiffin doesn’t have a bowl game or the College Football Playoff to worry about like his former team the Ole Miss Rebels. The new LSU Tigers coach is instead winning Christmas with his family all together, even if his daughters and wife upstage him with their fits.

The coach’s former team plays the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on January 1. While he’s still obnoxiously posting about them on social media, he’s also sharing some precious family time after all the drama of leaving Mississippi for Louisiana.

We saw his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin with daughter Landry, who was always a hit at Ole Miss game days, and son Knox Kiffin at his LSU press conference.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

They were joined by daughter Presley, who just finished her freshman season as a USC Trojans volleyball player, for Landry’s big 21st birthday where Presley revealed it was back in Oxford, Mississippi, and Lane boldly showed his face in town.

Landry Kiffin/Instagram

For Christmas, the Kiffins took a family photo where his always fashionable daughters and Layla overshadowed him.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

It’s unclear if the family went back to Manhattan Beach, California, for the holidays as they did last year, but they are all together and that’s what matters most.

No doubt, Lane will post more memorable family moments over the next week just like last year.

Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin. | @thereallanekiffin

