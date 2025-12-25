The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin upstaged by wife Layla, daughters Landry, Presley in Christmas fits

The LSU Tigers football coach has the family all together for the holidays where the Kiffin girls stood out once again.
Matt Ryan|
LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium.
LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin doesn’t have a bowl game or the College Football Playoff to worry about like his former team the Ole Miss Rebels. The new LSU Tigers coach is instead winning Christmas with his family all together, even if his daughters and wife upstage him with their fits.

The coach’s former team plays the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on January 1. While he’s still obnoxiously posting about them on social media, he’s also sharing some precious family time after all the drama of leaving Mississippi for Louisiana.

We saw his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin with daughter Landry, who was always a hit at Ole Miss game days, and son Knox Kiffin at his LSU press conference.

Kiffin
LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

They were joined by daughter Presley, who just finished her freshman season as a USC Trojans volleyball player, for Landry’s big 21st birthday where Presley revealed it was back in Oxford, Mississippi, and Lane boldly showed his face in town.

The Kiffins
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

For Christmas, the Kiffins took a family photo where his always fashionable daughters and Layla overshadowed him.

The Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

It’s unclear if the family went back to Manhattan Beach, California, for the holidays as they did last year, but they are all together and that’s what matters most.

No doubt, Lane will post more memorable family moments over the next week just like last year.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin. | @thereallanekiffin

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

