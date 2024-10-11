Lexie Brown scores a sizzling slam dunk with fire pink bikini shots
Lexie Brown is enjoying the end of the 2024 WNBA season in style.
The 29-year-old guard for the Los Angeles Sparks is currently vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, and is living it up with some much-deserved time at the pool.
Brown confidently shows off her pale pink bikini in several dazzling photos, including ones that reveal the breathtaking Greecian landscapes. She captions the post by writing, "take my advice, live a better life."
Several of Brown's fans quickly rushed to the comments section to weigh in on her sizzling photo shoot.
"Greece looks good on you Lex!" gushed one user.
A second person kindly writes, "Live a beautiful life."
"Dreamy!" shared*** a third person.
Internet personality Kayce Kirihara commented "shout out to your photographer!!" a joke since she was the one who snapped the photos. Brown quips back, "she’s elite not gonna yieeeeee."
The Los Angeles Sparks received a ton of criticism for their 2024 campaign, finishing with a record of 8-32. However, that hasn't stopped Brown from building up quite the fan following over her last seven years in the WNBA, which includes a world championship in 2021 as a member of the Chicago Sky. She's reached 286K followers on Instagram, and seems keen on sharing glimpses of her life with them whenever she can.
