The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne drops highly anticipated final LSU gymnastics glam photos

The LSU gymnast has been slaying with her fits the past few months. But today, she shared the fit we've all been waiting for.

Alex Gonzalez

April 18, 2024: Gymnast Olivia Dunne (LSU) during the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women s Gymnastics Championships Semifinal 1 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
April 18, 2024: Gymnast Olivia Dunne (LSU) during the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women s Gymnastics Championships Semifinal 1 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. / Melissa J. Perenson via Imago

Over the past few months, Livvy Dunne has been slaying with her many fabulous outfits. But today, the LSU gymnast shared the fit we’ve all been waiting for.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's amazing transformation from LSU freshman to A-list star

In a carousel of photos on Instagram, Dunne dropped some shots from the latest LSU gymnastics media day. She is wearing a black leotard studded with silver rhinestones, with a purple center in the middle.

These photos come ahead of her fifth and final season as an LSU gymnast. While she graduated in May, Dunne is returning for a victory lap season with the national championship-winning team.

And as is par for the course, Dunne is not playing around. Since practice has resumed, Dunne has been keeping fans updated through her Instagram — where she shares pictures of her outfits and lavish day-to-day activities —- as well as her TikTok — where she often jokes about brutal pre-season practice routines.

Back in September, Dunne spent much time building strong group dynamics with her teammates during their annual Gulf Shores, Alabama beach retreat. She also made sure to spend time with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who often sends private jets for her when he misses her.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne gushes over 'elite' birthday gift from Paul Skenes

But as she’s made it clear, perfecting her craft takes priority, and we can’t wait to see how she kills it on the mat this season.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne 2024
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife

Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes

Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit

Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game

Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion