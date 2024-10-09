Livvy Dunne drops highly anticipated final LSU gymnastics glam photos
Over the past few months, Livvy Dunne has been slaying with her many fabulous outfits. But today, the LSU gymnast shared the fit we’ve all been waiting for.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's amazing transformation from LSU freshman to A-list star
In a carousel of photos on Instagram, Dunne dropped some shots from the latest LSU gymnastics media day. She is wearing a black leotard studded with silver rhinestones, with a purple center in the middle.
These photos come ahead of her fifth and final season as an LSU gymnast. While she graduated in May, Dunne is returning for a victory lap season with the national championship-winning team.
And as is par for the course, Dunne is not playing around. Since practice has resumed, Dunne has been keeping fans updated through her Instagram — where she shares pictures of her outfits and lavish day-to-day activities —- as well as her TikTok — where she often jokes about brutal pre-season practice routines.
Back in September, Dunne spent much time building strong group dynamics with her teammates during their annual Gulf Shores, Alabama beach retreat. She also made sure to spend time with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who often sends private jets for her when he misses her.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gushes over 'elite' birthday gift from Paul Skenes
But as she’s made it clear, perfecting her craft takes priority, and we can’t wait to see how she kills it on the mat this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes
Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit
Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game
Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots