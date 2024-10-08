Livvy Dunne's amazing transformation from LSU freshman to A-list star
Livvy Dunne is now a household name.
Back when she was a freshman for LSU Tigers gymnastics, the A-list influencer was probably like most first-year college students: nervous, insecure, not sure what the future would hold. Fast forward to her fifth and final year of eligibility (plus a team national championship with bling rings), and the just-turned 22 year old, who had an adorable throwback photo shared by teammate Annie Catherine, is a superstar working with major brands, raking in millions of dollars and lapping her female competition (and almost every male) with NIL earnings.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit
LSU gymnastics decided to have a little fun with all the “super seniors” by posting on Instagram their freshman year media photos, then having them recreate them with their final ones that dropped recently.
Besides the unreal metamorphosis from freshman year to now, what’s most amazing is the look of supreme confidence in Dunne’s “now” photo vs. the deer-in-the-headlights “before” one. Also, LSU has obviously upped their gymnastics leotards budget.
Livvy Dunne as a freshman
Livvy Dunne as a "super senior"
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was also impressed with her and her teammates’ remarkable changes through the years. “Our calf transformation is [fire emoji],” Dunne commented.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Dunne’s life is one continuous fire emoji, and she's living a life that she never imagined.
“It’s been such a blessing,” Dunne recently revealed. “And the fact that I get to work for the brands I didn’t have the opportunity to work with once upon a time has been a dream come true.”
It’s truly a remarkable before and after.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes
Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game
Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots