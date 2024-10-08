The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's amazing transformation from LSU freshman to A-list star

Who could have ever imagined that an insecure looking first-year LSU gymnast would become a NIL and social media empire builder?

Matthew Graham

Apr 20, 2024: LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne warms up on floor before the start of the 2024 Women's National Gymnastics Championship.
Apr 20, 2024: LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne warms up on floor before the start of the 2024 Women's National Gymnastics Championship. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is now a household name.

Back when she was a freshman for LSU Tigers gymnastics, the A-list influencer was probably like most first-year college students: nervous, insecure, not sure what the future would hold. Fast forward to her fifth and final year of eligibility (plus a team national championship with bling rings), and the just-turned 22 year old, who had an adorable throwback photo shared by teammate Annie Catherine, is a superstar working with major brands, raking in millions of dollars and lapping her female competition (and almost every male) with NIL earnings.

LSU gymnastics decided to have a little fun with all the “super seniors” by posting on Instagram their freshman year media photos, then having them recreate them with their final ones that dropped recently.

Besides the unreal metamorphosis from freshman year to now, what’s most amazing is the look of supreme confidence in Dunne’s “now” photo vs. the deer-in-the-headlights “before” one. Also, LSU has obviously upped their gymnastics leotards budget.

Livvy Dunne as a freshman

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne as a freshman for LSU Gymnastics / LSU Gymnastics/Instagram

Livvy Dunne as a "super senior"

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne as a "super senior" / LSU Gymnastics/Instagram

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was also impressed with her and her teammates’ remarkable changes through the years. “Our calf transformation is [fire emoji],” Dunne commented.

Dunne’s life is one continuous fire emoji, and she's living a life that she never imagined.

“It’s been such a blessing,” Dunne recently revealed. “And the fact that I get to work for the brands I didn’t have the opportunity to work with once upon a time has been a dream come true.”

It’s truly a remarkable before and after.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

