Lindsay Brewer looks red hot in little red dress at F1 in Las Vegas
For the second straight year Las Vegas played host for one of Formula One's biggest Grand Prix races, an event that brought out some of the biggest celebrities and athletes around the world. Professional driver and model Lindsay Brewer was one of the special guest attendees and rocked an outfit worthy of an F1 Championship.
Brewer, 27, shared her experience from F1 in Las Vegas on Instagram on Sunday, November 24. In one clip, Brewer revealed she interviewed Pato O'Ward, a pro driver for Team McLaren. In the video, she wore a dazzling red dress with a yellow sun design on it and completed the look with a bright orange fur coat. Dozens of Brewer's 2.8 million followers on Instagram rushed to the comments section to compliment her on her look and interview skills.
"So much fun. I love the outfit! Girl power," gushed one person.
Another person wrote, "A+ interview skills."
"MY QUEEN," shouted a third person.
Brewer may have not competed at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean she isn't continuing to build her legacy in the sport. Forbes recently interviewed the pro driver, where she explained how she can easily flip the switch from a "bubbly" model to a serious competitor.
“I have two different sides of me,” she told the publication. “I have a very bubbly, girly side. People sometimes look at me and don't take me seriously, because I'll have fake nails and fake hair and makeup. A lot of people will put me in a sort of box. Because I look a certain way doesn't mean I'm able to perform any less. It is a crazy experience, being underestimated. Then, when I put the race suit on, and especially once I put my helmet on, that's really when the switch flips and I'm like locked on, and I'm like, all right, let's go. And I get in the car and I’m a completely different Lindsey.”
Team Mercedes' driver George Russell was the big winner of the F1 Race in Las Vegas.
