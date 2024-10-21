Lindsey Vonn's 'Monday grind' workout shows off shapely physique
Iconic Skiier Lindsey Vonn is the winner of an Olympic gold medal and four World Cup championships so she knows what it takes to compete. Now, the 40-year-old star is being competitive with herself following knee replacement surgery.
Vonn took to Instagram to show off her "Monday Grind," which included her doing biometric testing with Red Bull. The intense exercises had Vonn doing squats, leg presses, balancing, and even some dance moves. Along with the post she writes, "You know me, even if I’m working hard… I still have fun! Legit wonder what the computer thought of my dance moves."
Vonn managed to power through all these exercises in some shapely workout shorts and an Under Armour sports bra. A large number of her 2.4 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to weigh in on her recovery.
"Very cool. Looks like that knee is good to go," complimented one person.
A second person gushed, "Let's go champ!"
"well I cannot wait to see the results!!! oh, and you look great!!!" responded a third person.
In the summer of 2023, Vonn had a Mako Robot-assisted lateral unicompartmental replacement surgery due to severe pain and damage to her knee that was sustained over her prestigious skiing career. She has been very vocal about her path to recovery by sharing updates to her fanbase on social media.
