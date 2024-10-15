Post-injury Lindsey Vonn gets cheeky in barely-there activewear, shares inspiring message
Lindsey Vonn isn’t letting anything slow her down, not even a new knee.
The 39-year-old Olympic skier took to Instagram on Sunday, October 13, with a victorious peek into her life post-knee replacement. Poised against a mountainous backdrop, Vonn stood in the shallow edge of a lake, arms triumphantly thrown in the air, clad in a sporty ensemble that left little to the imagination.
“Every day is a victory!” the athlete’s caption read. “Proud of how far I’ve come on this journey of life. I’ve had a lot of highs and a lot of lows but nothing has ever broken my spirit. I thank my Mother for that 😇🙏🏻.”
In July 2023, Vonn ended up getting a “Mako Robot-assisted lateral unicompartmental replacement” due to severe knee pain and damage sustained over her skiing career. During the surgery, part of her bone was cut off and replaced with titanium.
"With this new knee that is now a part of me… I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is unfolding before my eyes,” the pro skier’s post continued. “My adventurous spirit feels full of gratitude. To do the things you love to do is truly a blessing and I don’t take it for granted.”
After posting to social media, it didn’t take long for followers to enter the chat with love and support.
"You're amazing, I'm inspired by your energy and positivism, courageous woman, keep shining," praised one fan.
"I've admired your resilience for years," another added.
" Always inspiring Lindsey. On the slopes, and more so off of them ," chimed in a third.
