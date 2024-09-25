Lindsey Vonn shares 'Leveled Up' workout in red two-piece, advises fans recovering from similar injuries
Pro skier Lindsey Vonn has suffered a variety of injuries throughout her career, but she doesn't let it hold her back. The 39-year-old athlete revealed how she had “leveled up” her workout routine in a sped-up video set to Dua Lipa’s “Hotter Than Hell” on Instagram reels. She wore a cute red two-piece that included a sports bra top and matching leggings.
The skier’s leg day workout routine, which included wall walks, one-legged glute bridges, and weighted hip raises, was especially impressive considering the knee replacement surgery she had in April 2024. Fans of the 2010 gold medal Olympian were inspired by her resilience, and some even asked her for advice about their own recoveries.
One follower wrote: “What are the 3 best exercises I can do 3 months after my left knee replacement? I follow you daily!” Vonn’s thoughtful response actually laid out an entire routine for the fan. “1) straight leg quad activations. Just contract and hold 2) passive range of motion laying down with your ankle on an exercise ball and bring your heel to your butt. 3) bench hamstring bridges.” Another asked the athlete’s advice on how quickly she could return to the slopes. “I have just done my hip, how Long was it since you did your knee? Can I expert [sic] to ski this winter ?” to which the skier replied that although she was not a doctor, “I know a lot of people who have had hip replacements and they can ski!”
Vonn has previously spoken out about her determination to keep skiing despite painful injuries, and revealed that colleagues had accused her of pretending to be injured. In her book, Rise, she wrote that sometimes “competitors or people in the media wouldn’t believe that I was hurt or in pain and would accuse me of pretending I was injured to add drama to my run.”
According to her April Instagram post, Vonn’s decision to have her knee replaced was based on “research and talking to many many doctors.” She explained that she and her doctors had tried several less intense procedures, “but I got to the point where it was too much and my knee could not handle doing the things I love to do.”
