Anthony Edwards’ way-too casual red carpet fit that fans are making fun of
Anthony Edwards is just 23 year old and already the Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star shooting guard has been named as one of the 50 most influential names in sports according to SI.com.
Ant or Ant-Man, as he’s known, is known for keeping it light with his teammates, talking lots of trash on the court, and he’s certainly a fan favorite. His shoes are all the rage as well. As for his style? Well, it certainly matches his personality as evident by what he chose to wear to Netflix “Starting 5” premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. It’s definitely a “chill” look, especially for the red carpet.
Fans followed suit with all kinds of jokes.
Some more comments:
“stains on the hoodie and everything bro😭😭😭” – @omsportsburner
“Ant could not care less 🤣” – @PrizePicks
“With the grey stained hoodie 🤣” – @RuddyRadio
“Ant pulled up like he was done doing some jogs😂” – @Arllyyychi
“he stands out without even trying. i like his fit” – @juicystory_xciv
“I am convinced Anthony Edwards doesn't own a suit and tie. 😂” – @rvpats1212
The “Starting 5” program follows NBA stars James James, Jayson Tatum, AEdwards, Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis, and Edwards’ journey during the 2023-24 NBA season. It releases to the public on October 9.
Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season and has a 5-year contract worth $244,623,120. With that kind of production and money, the man can dress however he wants.
