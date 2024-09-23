Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry's TikTok makeover post
Lane Kiffin is a hot commodity in college football right now. Just ask Florida Gators fans.
The Ole Miss Rebels head coach has his team heading into SEC play against the Kentucky Wildcats with a 4-0 record and a lofty No. 5 ranking in the Coaches Poll after another blowout win against the Georgia Southern Eagles, 52-13. Kiffin has had a tumultuous ride in his college football coaching career, and the outspoken social media personality and sometimes troller is now a beloved figure anywhere inside Ole Miss’ renowned The Grove.
Kiffin’s oldest daughter, Landry, is a sophomore at Ole Miss and loves her time on campus and with her sorority, often posting on her various social media platforms about her experiences. She’s even gone so far as to work with her sorority sisters on a heartfelt message to keep him in Oxford after leaning towards taking the Auburn Tigers job in 2022.
Kiffin is now dating former Rebels cheerleader Sally Rychlak, who graduated from Ole Miss in 2019. So yes, not exactly an Ole Miss, and not much older than his daughter. Kiffin, 49, has three children: Landry, Presley, a volleyball player at USC (that must be an awkward conversation with pops), and Knox, an aspiring high school quarterback for the 2028 class, with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin. The two got divorced in 2016.
In Landry’s TikTok video from yesterday, she does a prep-before getting ready with her dad to the post-after makeover with them all dressed up and ready to roll. In the middle is Landry’s mother and Lane’s ex-wife Layla.
In a longer TikTok video from gameday Saturday that has over 1.5 million views, Landry and Lane have a conversation while she’s getting ready Besides sharing that she has already watched an hour of TikTok, she also shares that Layla is there for parents weekend.
“She hasn’t been to a game all year,” Lane replies when Landry asks him how he feels about his ex-wife rolling into town. “But we’re ranked fifth in the country, and everybody loves a winner.”
Well then. Landry quickly cuts to another subject of wanting to celebrate her birthday in NYC.
Lane Kiffin’s personal life is almost as entertaining as his team’s offensive firepower on the field. Hotty Toddy indeed.
