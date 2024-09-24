The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots made from his jersey

LSU star Livvy Dunne is showing off her support for her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, with some custom white cowgirl boots made with his jersey.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
LSU power couple Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes have been jetting across the country this summer, walking the red carpet at the MLB All-Star Game and making various appearances.

Now that Livvy is back at LSU and preparing for her final year of eligibility with the gymnastics team, she has a busier schedule than before, but she still finds time to hit the road and cheer on the Pittsburgh Pirates ace when he is starting on the mound.

Livvy revealed that Skenes will fly her out on a private jet to make the travel easier, so she has to go big for him with her support.

That has proven to be no problem.

Livvy shared photos with her social media megafollowing showing off some custom boots made from a Paul Skenes jersey. The white cowgirl boots feature Skenes' name across the back along with his No. 30.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, Paul Skene cowgirl boots
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, Paul Skene cowgirl boots
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

The boots were designed by Jessica Martini, who has an Instagram page dedicated to jersey boots she creates.

That's some quality work.

These days, WAGs across the sports world are really taking their styles to the next level and adding that custom touch, so it's no surprise to see Livvy ready to join in on the fun.

Josh Sanchez

