Livvy Dunne's custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots made from his jersey
LSU power couple Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes have been jetting across the country this summer, walking the red carpet at the MLB All-Star Game and making various appearances.
Now that Livvy is back at LSU and preparing for her final year of eligibility with the gymnastics team, she has a busier schedule than before, but she still finds time to hit the road and cheer on the Pittsburgh Pirates ace when he is starting on the mound.
Livvy revealed that Skenes will fly her out on a private jet to make the travel easier, so she has to go big for him with her support.
That has proven to be no problem.
Livvy shared photos with her social media megafollowing showing off some custom boots made from a Paul Skenes jersey. The white cowgirl boots feature Skenes' name across the back along with his No. 30.
The boots were designed by Jessica Martini, who has an Instagram page dedicated to jersey boots she creates.
That's some quality work.
These days, WAGs across the sports world are really taking their styles to the next level and adding that custom touch, so it's no surprise to see Livvy ready to join in on the fun.
