Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels, minidress combo
Loreal Sarkisian is much more than just a football wife — she’s quickly making a name for herself in the fashion world.
Known as the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" after she was married to head coach Steve Sarkisian, she’s been crushing her fit game like this lingerie corset top and suit, and as a stylist for Steve’s viral pregame fit. Loreal also landed a face-to-face meeting with the legendary Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue.
Loreal took in London Fashion Week and tagged Vogue in her latest Instagram photos. This time she’s in a black minidress, but it’s all about the jeweled platform heels that puts it over the top.
Loreal, clearly is dedicated to her modeling and fashion career. She founded the XOLO Foundation to "redefine self-worth, respect, and empowerment, celebrating the inherent beauty within each individual."
She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. She was named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. Loreal was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Back in July, Steve and Loreal announced on social media that they had filed for divorce after four years of marriage and were amicably separating. During an interview on ESPN, however, Steve admitted they were still living together and she’s his stylist.
“You know I got (a stylist) at home,” said Sarkisian. “She does a great job coordinating it, so I’m pretty fortunate.”
While Loreal has not been at games lately, she’s certainly active posting her latest fashions. Let’s see what bombshell fit she drops next.
