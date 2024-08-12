Livvy Dunne and BF Paul Skenes' Relationship Timeline
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are the A-list athlete couple turning heads both on and off the field. The 21-year-old viral NCAA gymnast with a knack for capturing hearts on social media, and Skenes, a 22-year-old rookie pitcher who's made waves in the big leagues, have quickly become America's sweethearts.
Their story starts at Louisiana State University, sparked by chance through mutual friends — classic college stuff. Picture your roommate's boyfriend's buddy turns out to be your future significant other: that's what happened to Dunne and Skenes. They clicked, bonding over grueling training schedules and the glare of the public eye. Fast forward to June 2023, when Dunne rocks Skenes' jersey in a TikTok, cheering wildly in the stands, and the whispers begin — these two might just be an item.
By August 2023, the whispers turned into headlines when Skenes spilled the beans to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He opened up about the perks and perils of dating in the limelight — fun, yes, but not without its hassles. Fans, autographs, the constant buzz; it's a lot, even for two big athletes.
Come October, the couple took a step further, sharing snippets of life with Roux, their golden retriever puppy. By the holidays, they’re in New York City, strolling through the festive lights, with Skenes tagging Dunne as the city's best guide — Instagram official and glowing.
2024 rolled around with Dunne cheering on Skenes at his MLB debut. Their moments range from playful to supportive, like the All-Star Game dubbed the "Paul-star game" by Dunne, complete with cheeky captions and photoshopped smiles to dodge the acne flak.
As Dunne jetted off to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Skenes held down the fort stateside, his season in full swing. Their story shows what it's like when two worlds of sports stardom collide, blending personal moments with public spectacles, all while keeping the love alive under the unforgiving spotlight.
