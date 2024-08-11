The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LOOK: Steph Curry trolls French fans with epic 'night night' shirt

Steph Curry came through in the clutch with a masterclass performance to help lift USA basketball to a gold medal in his Olympic debut, and kept trolling Paris fans after the game.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry didn't come to take part, he came to take over.

The Golden State Warriors star proved to be the hero USA basketball needed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, completely taking over in the semifinals against Serbia and in the gold medal game against host nation France.

In the final, Curry took over when it mattered the most.

WATCH: Steph Curry parties in Paris streets to MVP chants, drinking champagne

As France looked to make a late charge and narrowed Team USA's lead to two possessions, Curry went on a run and was draining three after three. Curry finished the game with 24 points, five assists and eight 3-pointers.

After hitting the dagger, Curry silenced the crowd with his signature "night, night" celebration.

Steph Curry, Stephen Curry, USA basketball, Paris Olympics
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Steph Curry, Stephen Curry, USA basketball, Paris Olympics
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

After the game, Chef Curry kept cooking and trolled the French fans by taking an international approach with his "night, night" celebration.

Steph was wearing a hoodie with an Eiffel Tower emblem and the words, "NUIT. NUIT." across the chest.

MORE: Joel Embiid, USA embraces WWE heel role as crowd boos medal ceremony

As you may have guessed, "NUIT. NUIT." is French for, "night, night."

Brilliant.

Curry finished the Olympics averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting a blistering 47.8 percent from behind the arc.

Throughout his career, Curry has made a habit of putting on a show and delivering some incredible performances, but his Olympic debut may have been his best show yet.

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

