LOOK: Steph Curry trolls French fans with epic 'night night' shirt
Steph Curry didn't come to take part, he came to take over.
The Golden State Warriors star proved to be the hero USA basketball needed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, completely taking over in the semifinals against Serbia and in the gold medal game against host nation France.
In the final, Curry took over when it mattered the most.
WATCH: Steph Curry parties in Paris streets to MVP chants, drinking champagne
As France looked to make a late charge and narrowed Team USA's lead to two possessions, Curry went on a run and was draining three after three. Curry finished the game with 24 points, five assists and eight 3-pointers.
After hitting the dagger, Curry silenced the crowd with his signature "night, night" celebration.
After the game, Chef Curry kept cooking and trolled the French fans by taking an international approach with his "night, night" celebration.
Steph was wearing a hoodie with an Eiffel Tower emblem and the words, "NUIT. NUIT." across the chest.
MORE: Joel Embiid, USA embraces WWE heel role as crowd boos medal ceremony
As you may have guessed, "NUIT. NUIT." is French for, "night, night."
Brilliant.
Curry finished the Olympics averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting a blistering 47.8 percent from behind the arc.
Throughout his career, Curry has made a habit of putting on a show and delivering some incredible performances, but his Olympic debut may have been his best show yet.
