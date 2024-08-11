Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet
All Noah Lyles did at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 was win a dramatic photo-finish gold medal and a bronze medal suffering from COVID with a 102-degree fever.
Rewind to last year, NBA players and NBA Twitter were aghast when the Team USA track-and-field star went on a rant questioning the validity of NBA champions declaring themselves “world champions.”
Lyles was fairly pointing out that while the four major American sports leagues usually declare their winners “world champions,” it’s not a true test against the rest of the world like track and field and other Olympic sports. Also his tone is good natured when he pokes fun at the NBA.
Unlike the brash sprinter’s freezing cold take dissing Team Canada at last year’s World Championships that caught the ire of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after another 4x100-meter relay disaster for the United States track and field men’s team, where Canada won gold and the USA didn’t even medal.
RELATED: Noah Lyles served humble pie by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Fast forward to an unbelievably memorable victory from the old-man trio of Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant to outlast a frisky France team, led by 20-year-old new NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama, 98-87.
The official USA Basketball account couldn’t help themselves and stooped low for no reason whatsoever. (In case the tweet gets deleted, it simply says, “Are we the world champs now?”
The USA Basketball Men’s National Team is an NBA All-Star team of the greatest players across the league and the world. They were heavily favored to win the gold medal. Steph Curry went full nuclear Steph in the fourth quarter to fend off a relentless French national team in front of an electric home crowd at Accor Arena.
Why USA Basketball thought this was a good idea, especially during the Summer Olympics as a unified Team USA, is baffling? Maybe Joel Embiid got a hold of the account?
RELATED: Joel Embiid goes full WWE heel with “Suck It” motion during medal ceremony
As any good parent would say, be better.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WTF: Social media rallies to support Jordan Chiles after shocking stripping of medal
Dad’s defense: Ed Kelce’s 5-word response to Kanye West dropping son Travis’ name
Modern love: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter’s lover story started by sliding in DMs
Shoot your shot: Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal